Today
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Apollo 11 Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presentation about 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing and future missions to Mars. Not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are sold at the door or online at bcfas.org.
Sea and Shore: 2 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Presented by Texas Master Naturalists Cradle of Texas Chapter. Call 979-864-1519.
Attack of the Aliens Party: 6:30 p.m. at the Danbury Library, 1702 N. Main St., Danbury. Features alien and space inspired crafts, costumes, snacks and alien shoot out. Appropriate for ages 10 to 18. Wear an alien costume or make an alien mask to participate in costume contest. Free and open to all. Contact the Danbury Library at 979-922-1905.
Brazosport Rotary Club Shrimp Boil: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 East, Lake Jackson. Chairman Fred Ortiz kicks off event and auction. Fundraiser benefits community, eradication of polio and other international projects. Pay at the door. Call 979-864-6610.
Oyster Creek Vacation Bible School: 5 p.m. dinner, program to 8 p.m. daily through Friday at Oyster Creek United Methodist Church, 2722 FM 523, Oyster Creek. Free. Potty-trained through fifth-grade welcome. Call Ramona Barr at 979-299-8838.
Camp Hope: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 26 at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. A Bible-centered summer day camp for children up to seventh grade. $50 per camper, per week. Children can register at any point. Visit christlutheran-lj.com or call 979-297-2013.
Come-and-go crafts: Starts 1 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Making planet magnets. Call 979-864-1519.
Fit Mind, Healthy Body Book Club: 5:15 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Lively discussion followed by leisurely walk. Discussing “The Suspect” by Fiona Barton. Call 979-864-1519.
Baby Bounce: 10 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Hooks and Needles: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Crafts for kids: 2 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. DIY telescope. Call 979-265-4582.
Bird program: 2 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Presented by Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. Call 979-233-3622.
Galaxy Slime: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Blood drive: 2 to 6 p.m. at Angels Care Home Health, 113 Abner Jackson Parkway Suite A, Lake Jackson. Contact Jennifer Littleton at jennifer.littleton@angmar companies.com or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Andyroo and the Andyrooniverse: 10 a.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Children’s music project of producer-singer-songwriter Andrew Karnavas, a featured performer on Radio Disney AM 1590. Tickets $6. Visit clarion.brazosport.edu or call 979-230-3156.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Support group that can help with better health and weight loss. Call Linda Piper at 979-922-8122 or Rita Pruitt at 713-825-7180.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music, stories and activities for ages 3 to 6. Call 979-798-2372.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
Kids STEAM: 2 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Straw rockets and button-making. Call 979-265-4582.
Blood drive: 8 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Police Department, 104 Cannan Drive, Angleton. Contact Elizabeth barr at ebarr@angletonpd.net or 979-849-2383 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Benchmark Electronics, 3000 Technology Drive, Angleton. Contact Savannah Pacobit at 979-331-1443 or at savannah.pacobit@bench.com or schedule an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4001 Technology Drive, Angleton. Contact Stephanie Boudreaux at 281-879-8800, Ext. 105, or stephanie@scmrs.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Wednesday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
“42” Domino Games: 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center Heritage Room, 333 Highway 332 East, Lake Jackson. Free, bring a friend and dish to share. Cash prizes. Call Wayne Robertson at 979-285-8993.
DAV Chapter 39 General Membership Meeting: 5:30 p.m. at the Carriage Inn Flag Room, 130 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Refreshments served. Call Wayne Robertson at 979-285-8993.
Smash Glass: 6 to 8 p.m. today or Friday in the art studio at The Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Arrange colorful glass pieces on a canvas and then pour resin. No skills needed. All supplies included along with appetizers and bottled water. Art will be ready for pick up in 24 hours. $40 for 8-by-10. Call Linda Strickland 979-201-8258 or visit Linda Strickland Art or Smash Glass on Facebook. Register at www.bcfas.org/art.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Garden Lecture Series: 7 to 8 p.m. at Delores Fenwick Nature Center, 5750 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. Explore native plants of the upper Gulf Coast. Presented by Keep Pearland Beautiful. Visit www.mykpb.org or call 281-489-2795.
Mini Musicians: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St. Stories, songs, finger plays and crafts for ages 3 to 6. Call 281-388-4300.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music, stories and activities for ages 3 to 6. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Music, stories and activities for ages 3 to 6. Call 979-265-4582.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Teens Lego Wedo: 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Brazoria County Library Association: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Quarterly board meeting. Call 979-798-2372.
First Thursday Book Club: 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Discussing “Elevation” by Stephen King. Call 979-798-2372.
Teen STEAM Day: 2 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Staff Picks Book Club: 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Discussing “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Maria Semple. Call 979-548-2567.
Bedtime storytime: 6:30 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Kids Craft: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Make a solar mobile. Call 979-345-3394.
