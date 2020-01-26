Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Monday
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Chair Yoga Class: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood drive: 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Texas Dow Employees Credit Union, 1001 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Contact Destiny McClelland at DMcClelland@tdecu.org or 979-299-0313, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Clute Senior Program: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clute Event Center, 100 Parkview Dr., Clute. Games, Crafts, Lunch, and more. Ages 60 and over. Free Event. Call 979-265-8392.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Free. Open to teens, adults, singles and couples. Paid classes start Feb. 11 for $10. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit the Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Wednesday
ACIT & ABC Joint Candidate Forum and Luncheon: Noon at Associated Builders and Contractors, 1002 ABC Avenue, Freeport in room Brazos A. Members $35, on-site registration $45, non-members $45, and onsite registration $55. Door prizes, food and more. Call 979-233-0279.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing, Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Thursday
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Digital Showcase: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive, Angleton. Free; all ages; come-and-go. Tech, robotics, student projects, gaming, career info and more. Call Andrew Hamilton at 979-997-7979.
