Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 713-419-7484.
Live Toddler Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St. Give blood, save lives. Contact Tracie at 979-548-1877 or tcopeland@sweenyhospital.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Friday
Food distribution: 3 p.m. at Zion Temple AME Church, 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. First come, first served. Open to the public. Call Clara at 979-798-8776.
Spanish Story Time Live: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Contact Joan at 979-297-4411 or joan.bell@brhstx.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Hermann, 16100 South Freeway, Pearland. Give blood, save lives. Contact Regina at 713-413-5631 or Regina.Brandom@memorialhermann.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Saturday
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Give blood, save lives. Contact Howard at 979-849-3681 or hgoe@goecycles.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
