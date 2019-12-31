Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge Open House: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and New Year’s Day at The Discovery Center, 2022 CR 227, Freeport. Free event. Live reptiles, family activities, food and more. Call 979-964-4011.
New Year’s Eve Dance: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Music by Southern County Line. BYOB. Tickets $15 each or $150 per table for 10. Call 979-415-2600.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
New Years Eve Dance: 7 p.m. at Angleton KC Hall, 3213 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Food, live music, champagne toast at midnight and more. $40 per couple or $25 for individual in advance; $50 per couple or $30 per person at door. Hosted by Angleton Knights of Columbus. Call 979-549-9945.
New Years Eve Square Dance Party: 8 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Good luck meal provided. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Contact Melody at 979-665-7767 or LJpromenaders@gmail.com, or visit Promenaders’ Facebook page.
New Years Eve Celebration: 9 p.m. at Words of Life Outreach Ministry, 1402 North Avenue I, Freeport. Praise and worship followed by food to celebrate the new year. Call Michael Nelson at 979 201-6995.
Thursday
Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gathering Place Main Office, 200 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. For caregivers whose loved one was diagnosed with dementia prior to age 65. Call 979-236-5393.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Pat Williams at 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
“42” Dominoes: 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For senior citizens. Bring a snack to share. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600
Friday
Memoir Writing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Instruction by Ron Rozelle. Member price $150; non-member price $175. Ages 16 and up. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300-G, West Columbia. “Safety in the Home” presented by Dr. Matthew Vargason of CHI St. Lukes. Contact Bev Wilson at bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com or 817-223-1224.
Passion for Jesus: 7 p.m. at The Freedom House, 800 N. Avenue F, Freeport. Special guests Brian and Candice Simmons, author and translator of “The Passion Translation Bible.” Call 979-871-9547.
Saturday
Memoir Writing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Instruction by Ron Rozelle. Member price $150/non-member price $175. Ages 16 and up. Call 979-265-7661.
Jan. 5
Memoir Writing Workshop: 1 to 4 p.m. at The Center for the Arts & Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Instruction by Ron Rozelle. Member price $150/non-member price $175. Ages 16 and up. Call 979-265-7661.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Brazoria Cemetery Association annual Meeting: 5 p.m. at the Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria in the big room. All associate members and anyone with burial space welcome. Call 979-798-8770.
Holiday Hoodie Give Away Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 South Oak Drive, Lake Jackson in the Family Life Center. Hosted by Knights of Columbus. Call Rich at 979-236-4750.
Jan. 6
Texas A&M Singing Cadets: 7 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. The all-male Texas A&M University Choir will perform for the public. Call 979-481-0075 or 979-230-3658.
Jan. 7
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Contact Elaine at 979-415-4143.
MLK Choir Rehearsals: 7 p.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Guest Clinician is Quinten Simon-Gospel Award Winner. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Jan. 9
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
63rd annual Appreciation Chamber Banquet: 6 to 9 p.m. at 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Masquerade ball theme. $25 per person. Sponsorship and table options available. Man, woman, ambassador and business of the year awarded. Hosted by West Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-345-3921.
MLK Choir Rehearsals: 7 p.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Guest Clinician is Quinten Simon-Gospel Award Winner. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Jan. 10
14th annual Great Futures Gala: 6 to 11 p.m. at Brazosport College Dow Academic Center, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Guest Speaker is Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon. Live music. Hosted by Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County. $75 per person. Call 979-373-9668 or visit www.bgcbc.com/ for sponsor prices.
MLK Choir Rehearsals: 7 p.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Guest Clinician is Quinten Simon-Gospel Award Winner. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Jan. 11
Public Informational Meeting: 12 to 3 p.m. at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St., Alvin. Ask questions and voice concerns about Lions Academy, a proposed sixth- through 12th-grade school in Brazoria County. Hosted by Lions Academy Board of Directors. Call 281-388-4300.
Residential Electronics Recycling: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free to Brazoria County Residents. Most electronic items accepted. Call 979-849-5711 for complete item list.
MLK Concert: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Jan. 14
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Jan. 16
Alive Safe Driving Class: 1 to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Citizens Center, 205 N. Oak St., Sweeny in the senior center. AARP Members costs $15 and $20 for non-members. Residents 55 or older welcome. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
MLK Community Worship Service: 7 p.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1615 Skinner St., Freeport. Speaker Rev. Christopher Gordon of Houston. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Jan. 18
MLK Banquet: 6 p.m. at Brazosport College’s Dow Academic Center, 500 College Boulevard, Lake Jackson. Speaker Justice Michael Morgan of North Carolina Supreme Court. Contact Mary at 713-299-5390.
Jan. 20
MLK Grand Parade and Festival: 11 a.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Jan. 21
Interactive Earth, Jewel of the Solar System Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore the beauty of our planet. $5 per adult and $3 per kid. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.brazosportcenter.org.
Jan. 22
Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours Service: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 West Fourth Street, Freeport. Guest Speaker Kenneth Bonner Sr. of Changing Lives Christian Ministry in California. Call Melinda at 512-969-7261.
Jan. 23
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Life Line Screenings: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at B. R. Hester Event Center, 100 Parkview Dr., Clute. The world’s leading provider of preventive health screenings. Pre-registration is required. Call 800-690-6495 or register online at ww.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle.
Signed Sealed Delivered I’m Yours Service: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 West Fourth Street, Freeport. Guest Speaker Kenneth Bonner Sr. of Changing Lives Christian Ministry in California. Call Melinda at 512-969-7261.
Jan. 30
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Feb. 6
9th annual Flamenco Gala: 6 to 9 p.m. at River Place, Freeport. Tickets $55, $750 for sponsor tables of 8. Guest speaker Ramiro Cavazos. Hosted by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. RSVP at 979-233-2223.
Feb. 15
Jack Harvell’s Mass CPR Class: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Must be 13 or older. Registration required. $20 for book, completion card and class. Contact Sheri at 979-285-1258 or sheri.beeson@brhstx.org.
