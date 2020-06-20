Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
South Brazoria Democrats Club meeting: 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. For link, call 713-906-2458.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walmart, 121 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Partnered with Omega Psi Phi Rho XI Chapter. Contact Kevin at 281-901-4277 or KTWanzer@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer Line: 10 a.m. For anyone needing prayers. Contact 1-415-464-6800 code 25111 or mail the prayer to FMBC at P.O. Box 2758 Freeport, TX 77542.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Sunday
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, 1720 Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Sue at 281-482-0239 or Susanwilson3402@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at The Way of Life Church, 8809 Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Chris at 281-444-0485 or cclemons1222@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Monday
Facebook Live Challenge: 10:30 to 11 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library.
Adult Make It Monday Live: Noon to 12:30 p.m. live via Facebook page. Make decorative yarn globes. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-849-1519.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Dow Texas Innovation Center, 332 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Tuesday
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com for link to join. Call 979-308-6125.
Tech Tuesday Live: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Help with using digital library resources. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Commissioner Precinct 4 office, 121 N. 10 St., Brazoria. Contact Sharon at 979-345-1130 or swilkerson@brazoria-county.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Olin Corp., 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Contact Trixie at 979-238-9708 or tlmccall@olin.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dow Texas Innovation Center, 332 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Wednesday
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
