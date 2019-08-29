Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
English as a Second Language classes: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays in Room C-122 at First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free classes; $25 for the workbook. Free child care for children up to 4 years old. Call Deborah Williams at 979-236-7295.
Mini musicians: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool story time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 3 to 6. Music, stories activities and crafts. Call 979-265-4582.
Bird of Prey: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Blood drive: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Nalco Champion, 2322 CR 229, Freeport. Contact Kelly Wilkinson at nkelly.wilkinson@nalco.com or 979-239-5810, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Bikers Bay, 820 W. Plantation Drive, Clute. Contact John Lively at bikersbaylj@gmail.com or 979-299-7433, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Watercolor Paint-n-Sip: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday or Friday in the Brazosport Art League Studio at The Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $30, plus $10 materials fee. Open to everyone, from beginner to expert. Theme: Crabs and Sea Critters. Call Linda Strickland at 979-201-8258 or visit Linda Strickland Art on Facebook.
Friday
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Blood drive: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Creekside Village Healthcare, Clute. Contact Cyndie Torres at cyndietorres@gcltc.com or 979-265-4794, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Brazoswood Class of 1974’s 45th Reunion: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Wine Revue, 219 Parking Way, Lake Jackson; 9:15 a.m. Oct.19 at the Wilderness Golf Course, 501 Highway 332, Lake Jackson and 4 p.m. dinner and dancing at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Classmates who graduated in 1971-1973 and 1975-1977 Welcome Saturday. Contact dianedarbyenglish@gmail.com or 214-728-8934. Visit the Facebook page for Golf and Reunion registration links.
Benefit for Delia Ramos Medical/Rehab Fun: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Benefits Delia Ramos in recovery from stroke. Barbecue chicken and sausage plates $10. Kingsford charcoal grill, two Astros tickets for Sept. 22 final home game and $100 visa gift card raffle. Contact 979-709-4254.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at KSBJ-Brazos Mall food court parking lot, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley DeJesus at adejesus@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
