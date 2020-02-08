Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
“The Living Coast”: 7 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Live nature film, storytelling and music experience celebrating Texas’s Gulf Coast. Tickets $20 via montopolismusic.com/thelivingcoast for videos and clarion.brazosport.edu.
Big Band Dance: 7 to 10 p.m. at Nolan Ryan Center, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Big Swing Jazz Orchestra, silent auction, refreshments, and more. The cost is $20. Call 281-756-3600.
CPR Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Fire house No. 1, 10 Oak Dive, Lake Jackson. Heartsaver course $50. First aid add $15. Call Travis at 979-415-2715.
14th annual Citrus and Fruit Tree Sale: 8 to 11 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 South Downing St., Angleton. Free event. Sponsored by Brazoria County Master Gardeners Association and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Brazoria County. Call 979-864-1558.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Free tax help for Brazoria County residents who make $55,000 or less, those with disabilities and limited-English speakers who need assistance. Call 979-849-9402.
Fourth annual Daddy-Daughter Dance: 6 to 9 p.m. at Danbury High School, 5611 1st St., Danbury in the cafeteria. Prizes, DJ, food, photo booth and more. $20 per ticket. Hosted by Danbury Police Department Citizens Association and Danbury Mighty Panther Band. Proceeds benefit both. Call 979-922-1551.
LEGO Mania: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. LEGO mania is open play with Legos. Lego bricks provided. Call 979-415-2590.
Sunday
The Southern Plainsmen: 10:30 a.m. at Jones Creek Baptist Church, 7334 Highway 36, Jones Creek. Free and open to the public. Hosted by Louisiana’s Goodwill Ambassadors. Call 979-871-9695.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
15th Pastor Appreciation Celebration: 3:30 p.m. at the Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Honoring Pastor Roland K. Hendricks, 1st Lady Jean Hendricks and family and featuring guest speaker Dr. Stanley T. Hillard, pastor of the St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Houston. Call Charlene Moore at 979-235-0154.
Monday
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. For ages 55 and older. $10 fee. Seven-week workshop. All participants will be part of performances. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chamberlain College of Nursing in Pearland, 12000 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland. Call Dinorah Alarcon at 832-664-7000 or set an appointment at giveblood.org.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Family Craft Button Making: 6 to 7 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Choose from pre-printed images or design your own. 12 and under must be accompanied by adult. Call 979-864-1519.
Tuesday
Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sweeny Community Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Rd., Sweeny. A sale features books, audio books and media withdrawn from the collections of the 12 branches throughout the county. $1 or less. Benefits Sweeny Library. Cash and check are accepted. Call 979-548-2567.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Tea and Talk: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. For ages 55 and up. Free event. Fire, intruders, smoke and carbon monoxide safety. Call 979-849-4364.
Green Garden Series: 6 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Free lecture open to public. Must register beforehand. Presented by Agrilife Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Learn about this famous star and its future. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: Noon to 4 p.m. at Adult Education Center, 2246 Washington St., Pearland. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Card Making: 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chamberlain College of Nursing in Pearland, 12000 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland. Give blood, save lives. Call Dinorah Alarcon at 832-664-7000.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income people. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
