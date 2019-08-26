Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring a brown bag lunch; snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Senior Citizen Discussion Group: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Michelle Patrick will discuss “Options for Senior Living.” Sponsored by the Lake Jackson Senior Citizen Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Cool Cruisers Playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Kids’ Crochet: 2 to 3 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Learn to Speak Japanese: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Yoga: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Blood drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BSuccess Academy, 500 W. Circle Way, Clute. Contact Carolyn Edwards at cedwards@brazosportisd.net or 979-730-7090, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Woodlake Nursing and Rehabilitation, 603 E. Plantation Drive, Clute. Contact Seth Robins at sethrobins@gcltc.com or 979-265-4221, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Speaker Vicki Kirby will share plans of the Refuge for Women, a local housing and long-term care organization for sexually exploited women. Visitors welcome. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: 6:30 p.m. lobby opens, 7 p.m. show begins in the BASF Planetarium at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide and astronomical wonderland. $5 teens and adults; $3 children under 12. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Luau Square Dance: 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Gary Belcik will call. Marilyn Waguespack will cue early rounds starting at 7 p.m. and between tips. Hawaiian leis for everyone. Hosted by Lake Jackson promenaders. Contact Melody Purnell at 979-665-7767 or LJpromenaders@gmail.com.
Senior Citizen Bingo and Pizza Party: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Sponsored by the Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Pajama Storytime: 5 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Bring favorite stuffed animal and cuddle in for bedtime stories. Call 979-864-1519.
Baby bounce: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Topic is alligators. Call 979-415-2590.
Infant/toddler storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Lil’ Listeners storytime geared for ages 0 to 3. Focus on music and movement. Call 979-265-4582.
Adult craft club: 2 to 3 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. New craft every month. Call 979-265-4582.
One-on-one tech help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult jewelry class: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Weird book club: 6 to 7 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Open tech time: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Blood drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Carriage Inn community room, 130 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Kara Brothers at kbrothers@rcmseniorliving.com or 979-285-0300, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Bring a game or play ours. Bring a snack to share. Sponsored by the Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Brew Bayou Home Brew Club: 7 p.m. at Blacks Fairy Meadery, 325 East Brazos Avenue, West Columbia. Contact Floyd Ellington 979-235-7467.
Thursday
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
English as a Second Language classes: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays in Room C-122 at First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free classes; $25 for the workbook. Free child care for children up to 4 years old. Call Deborah Williams at 979-236-7295.
Friday
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
