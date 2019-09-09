O rganizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Teen Studio Time 2: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. For returning Teen Studio Time participants and experienced multimedia artists. Must have Teen Studio Time instructor recommendation and be Brazosport Art League member. $60 per semester. Call 979-265-7661.
Conviction Ministries with Pastor Eddie B: 6:30 p.m. at The Carpenters House, 3023 Oyster Creek Bend, Oyster Creek. Call 979-418-0247.
Tuesday
Free Square Dance Lesson: 6:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Offered by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Singles or couples, no partner needed; dress casual with comfortable shoes. Regular dance followed at 7:30 p.m. with Gary Sanders calling and rounds with Marilyn Waguespack between tips. Call Melody Purnell at 979-665-7767, email LJpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders on Facebook.
Angleton Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards will share upcoming plans about the school district. $20 at the door, $25 invoiced and $250 for table sponsor that seats eight. Call Michele at 979-849-6443. Register at www.angltonchamber.org under events.
BASF Planetarium Show: 6:30 p.m. lobby opens, 7 p.m. show begins at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Advance sales online or at the center office. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 $3, cash or check. Pre-show and box office online credit card sales at thecenter@bcfas.org. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Rotary International Global Scholar and Water and Sanitation Rotarian Action Group Ambassador Dr. Isis Mejias wiil discuss Rotary International’s service project on water, sanitation and hygiene in developing countries, known as the WASH program. Visitors welcome. Lunch $10 at the door. Contact Lucy 979-864-6610.
Senior Citizens Card Making: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Contact 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Student Pavilion at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Richwood. Sponsored by BC Department of Student Life. Contact 979-230-3233 or 713-790-1200.
Wednesday
9/11 Remembrance Program: 8:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Prayer, presentation of the colors by the Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard, singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and a special presentation by County Court-at-Law Judge Greg Hill. Sponsored by Exchange Club of Angleton. Call 979-864-1838.
16th Pre-Pastoral Appreciation Celebration: 7 p.m. daily through Friday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Celebrating Pastor C.E Richardson Jr., Angeline Richardson and family. Guest speakers: the Rev. L.J. Thomas of Reaching Out For Jesus in Lake Jackson on Wednesday, the Rev. Wesley Hicks of Ashwood Union Baptist in Ashwood on Thursday and the Rev. Marcus Lincoln of Second Baptist in Freeport on Friday. Call 979-345-3865.
Human Resources Symposium and Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ABC Facilities, Room B & C, 1002 ABC Avenue, Freeport. Presentation on “Managing Minefields,” given by Mark Jodon of Littler Mendelson. Make reservations by today. $30 per ABC member or $50 per ABC future member. Register online at abctxgulfcoast.org/events.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at The Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring a snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Student Pavilion at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Richwood. Sponsored by BC Department of Student Life. Call 979-230-3233 or 713-790-1200.
Lake Jackson Garden Club Meeting: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library Meeting Room at 250 Circle Way Street, Lake Jackson. Megan Mainer, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Angleton, will present a program on “Monarch Conservation Education.” For more information email lakejacksongardenclub@gmail.com.
Thursday
Keep Pearland Beautiful Lecture Series: 7 to 8 p.m. at Delores Fenwick Nature Center, 5750 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. Lectures are free. Native trees and shrubs of South Texas presented by Dr. Robert Lonard. Contact 281-489-2795 or visit www.mykpb.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church at 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
AISD Bond Referendum Forum: 6:30 p.m. at Frontier Elementary, 5200 Airline Road, Angleton. District administrators will answer questions and provide information on proposed bond projects. Open to the public. Contact 979-864-8038.
Friday
Mark Chesnutt in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Boulevard, Richwood. Call 979-230-3156 or www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
“Miracle Worker” Performance: 7:30 p.m. at Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic story of Annie Sullivan and her student Helen Keller. “The Miracle Worker” dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Tickets available online at bcfas.org.
Brazosport Cares Mobile Free Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free fresh and canned foods on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Open to all. Bring reusable bags for food transport. Assistance available to apply for or renew SNAP, TANF (temporary assistance), Medicaid/Chip and other resources. Call 979-964-4332 or 713-628-8991.
16th Pre-Pastoral Appreciation Celebration: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Celebrating Pastor C.E Richardson Jr., Angeline Richardson and family. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Marcus Lincoln of Second Baptist in Freeport. Call 979-345-3865.
