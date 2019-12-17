Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of the winter circle of constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus in the Professional Building, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Homemade cookies for all donors. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at: www.giveblood.org code 1076.
Wednesday
Facts open house: 5 to 7 p.m. at The Facts office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. Community invited for free photos with Santa, refreshments, face painting, tours and entertainment by the Angleton High School choir officers. Call 979-237-0100.
Free Community Event: 5 to 7 p.m. at Costa Verde Apartments, 101 Verde Drive, Clute. Cookies, hot chocolate, visit Santa at our Costa Verde “North Pole” and complimentary photo booth. Call 979-665-5851.
Thursday
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. For tickets and information, visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Holiday Cookie Class: 6 to 8 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. For Goodness Cakes will teach kids 6 and older how to decorate four nutcracker-themed cookies while enjoying a hot cocoa bar. All materials provided. $20 for museum members, $30 for nonmembers. Preregistration required. Call 979-864-1208.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Sweeny Chapter AARP Meeting: 11:30 a.m. at The Senior Center, 205 N. Oak St., Sweeny. Special guest Rita McMillian on the piano. All seniors from surrounding cities welcome. Potluck and short business meeting. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979 -230-9564.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Dr., Lake Jackson. Each week we pick a section of the Bible to discuss and explore. Free. Call 979-417-5217.
Friday
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. For tickets and information, visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
