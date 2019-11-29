Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
“Christmas Belles”: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Dec. 6-7, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 8 at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Church Christmas program about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Director: Becky Gore-LaRoche; Assistant Director Mason Rod. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/center-stages.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach until Dec. 29. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org
Community Cleanup Days: 9 a.m. to noon at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. All welcome. Trim tree growth, care for sugar mill ruins, maintain signage and other helpful tasks. Call 979-297-1570.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport College Drama Department. Call 979-230-3271.
Saturday
Annual Epee Competition: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gym at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Fencers from the University of Texas, Dallas, A&M and Houston will participate. Hosted by Brazosport Fencing. Call 979-848-7433.
39th annual Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 244 CR 160, Cedar Lane. Featuring Fields Family Singers Choir. Open to public. Call 979-943-1297 or 281-865-7463.
Sunday
Holiday Market and Bistro: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Free admission. Hourly door prizes, 30-plus vendors and more. The Bistro will sell chicken salad croissants and baked potato soup from 11 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Call 979-345-3123.
Santa Cares with Autism Speaks: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Registration is required and can be done at bit.ly/32hvd60 or bit.ly/32qNdL8. Call 979-297-8002.
One in Christ Christmas Unity Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1817 Shanks Road, Angleton. Games for kids, refreshments, music, fellowship and more. Free. Hosted by Nueva Vida, New Hope Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church and Gulf Coast Baptist Association. Call 979-849-2477.
Monday
Senior Community Health Screening: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Tests that check for risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions. Register at 800-690-0323.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
