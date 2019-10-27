Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or bring it to our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church 151st Anniversary: 3 p.m. at cemetery at 445 Hardy St., Clute. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Ruben Newell of St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Van Vleck. The Rev. Carl L. Kemp, pastor. Call 979-265-6394.
Our Lady Queen of Peace Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Activities, vendors, live and silent auctions. Brian’s BBQ will serve lunch. Raffle for new vehicle at 3 p.m. Call 979-265-3909.
Trick or Treating: 4 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Face painting, music, free burgers and candy. Call 979-849-6305.
Sea Center Spooktacular: 1 to 4 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Educational activities, face painting, costume contest and live reptiles. Craft card $5, required to participate in Halloween craft tables. Call 979-292-0100, Ext. 221.
94th Church Anniversary: 2:30 p.m. at First St. Emanuel Baptist Church, 2023 Skinner St., Freeport. Guest speaker Pastor Donnell Johnson of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Freeport. All welcome. Call 979-798-1367 or 979-233-2440.
Annual Turkey Dinner: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St. Dine-in or carry-out. $10 adult, $5 child. Call 979-233-5271.
Pumpkin Carving Contest: 5 to 8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church of Alvin, 302 S. Johnson St. Bring a pumpkin. Snacks, prizes provided. Call 281-585-3406.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
Brazoria Heritage Foundation Pumpkin Patch: Daily through Thursday at the Brazoria Civic Center. Pumpkins $5; photo ops for children. Sponsored by Albemarle. Call 979-248-1150.
Pumpkin Patch Open: noon to 7 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Take photos in the patch or bring kids for story time. Pumpkins of all sizes available. Call 979-849-6305.
Monday
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Watson at 979-236-7030.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Senior Citizen Discussion Group: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Topic is “Wills and Trusts.” Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Senior Citizens Android Class: 1:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
Trunk or Treat: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive. Trunks still needed. To reserve parking spot, contact Wendy Aschenbach at waschenbach@angletonisd.net or Gerry Mosqueda at gmosqueda@moodybank.com.
“Weird Worlds”: 7 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium in the Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. 12 and older $5, 11 and younger $3. Purchase online or at the Center office. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
