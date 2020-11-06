Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria County Retired Teachers Association Virtual Meeting: 10 a.m. via Zoom. Memorial Service for members who have passed in the last year. Contact Bev Wilson at 817-223-1224 or bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com for Zoom link.
Sisterhood-Solace: 6 p.m. at Gulf Coast Christian Center, 725 W. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Child care provided. Free and open to the public. Call 979-345-5103.
Floral Friday: 11 a.m. live via Facebook. Explore plants and flowers from Texas Upper Gulf Coast Bend. Special guest Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Call 979-864-1558.
Dia de los Muertos Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Brazoria Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton, through Nov. 30. Themed art from local artists, altars and colorful tributes to family and friends who have died. Call 979-864-1208.
MLK Community Grant Applications: accepted through Nov. 30. Applications available at www.mlkcc.org. Call Terry at 979-849-0794.
2021 MLK Drum Major Award Applications: Now through Nov. 28. Applications available at www.mlkcc.org. The award recognizes individuals in Brazoria County whose lives or life’s work best exemplifies the ideas of being a drum major for racial justice. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Saturday
ALS Walk In Faith: 12:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 503 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Open to the public. Benefits the ALS Association Texas Chapter. Call 979-297-2549 or visit the Facebook page.
Roadway Cleanup: 9 to 1 p.m. starting at the Richwood Community Garden, 1003 Oyster Creek Drive. Free T-shirt to the first 25 volunteers. Bebe’s Mobile Petting Zoo and more follow the cleanup. Hosted by Keep Richwood Beautiful. Call 979-265-2082.
Divas at Dusk: See stores for times. Through downtown Lake Jackson. Ladies’ night at downtown retailers. Prizes, swag bag and more. Call 979-297-8558.
Jones Creek Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, 231 Gulf Prairie Road, Jones Creek. Bring non-perishables for holiday food drive benefiting Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-233-2464.
Christmas Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazosport Christian School, 2006B Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Vendors, food, door prizes and more. Call 979-297-0563.
Moonlight Madness: 4:30 to 9 p.m. starting at West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. After-hours shopping at local stores. Hors d’oeuvres, wine limo shuttles, prizes and more. $10 per person. all 979-345-3921 or email westcolumbiachamber@gmail.com
Jackson Plantation Historic Site Opening: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570.
Youth Rodeo Winter Series 1: 1 pm. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Call 979-849-6416.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Drive-thru event. Hosted by Gypsy Caravan Farmers Market. Call 979-297-8002 or visit www.gypsycaravanevents.com.
Sunday
Divas at Dusk: 1 to 6 p.m. through downtown Lake Jackson. Ladies’ night at downtown retailers. Prizes, swag bag and more. Call 979-297-8558.
Market Days/Fall Fest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 129 CR 146, Alvin. Crafts, vendors, food trucks and more. Call 281-585-1501.
Brazoria County Pecan Show: Entries accepted through 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Brazoria County office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Categories for commercial, classic and natives. Judging Dec. 4. Winners announced Dec. 12. Call 979-864-1566 or register at bit.ly/34Xs6on
GriefShare: 4 to 6 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. A Bible-based, Christ-centered program that will provide support and encouragement in your grief journey. Free registration. Call 979-299-7373.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Rich at 979-236-4750 or rmkaus@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.