Today
Angleton American Legion Post 241 meeting: 7 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Meetings are the first Thursday of the month. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. Join us in working together to come up with ideas and constructive actions to help resolve community’s issues. Together, we can make a difference. Contact Margaret McMahan at 979-230-9564.
Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gathering Place Main Office, 200 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. For caregivers whose loved ones were diagnosed with dementia prior to age 65. Contact 979-236-5393.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola, Angleton. Activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Free. Contact Pat Williams at 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Senior Citizens “42” Dominoes: 5:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Hosted by the Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring a snack to share. Contact 979-415-2600.
Mini Musicians: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler story time: 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Topic is beards and mustaches. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool story time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 3 to6. Music, stories, activities and crafts. Call 979-265-4582.
First Thursday book club: 4 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Master garden with Mike: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Friday
Birds of a Feather Mosaic Workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday at The Center For the Arts and Sciences Art Studio, 400 College Blvd. Clute. Open to beginner and intermediate students. Instructed by Dorothy Babbington. $100 per person and includes supplies. Contact 979-265-7661 or register online at www.bcfas.org.
Brazoria Country Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 County Road 300-G, West Columbia. The program will be a legislative update presented bySpeaker Dennis Bonnen and Senator Joan Huffman represented by Gloria Milsap. Contact Bev Wilson at bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com or 817-223-1224.
National Read a Book Day: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Saturday
2019 Brazoria County Fair Kickoff Dinner and Dance: 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Auction starts 7 p.m. with live entertainment. Purchase tickets at www.brazoriacountyfair.com.
8th Annual Lake Jackson Zombie Run: 4 p.m. at Maclean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Food trucks, vendors, face painting, silent auction, Nei Wai Chia Kung Fu Zombie defense class, cornhole tournament, costume contest for adults, kids and pets; Shipmates “Thriller” dance team, kids walk/run at 6:30 p.m., zombie 5K walk/run at 7 p.m.; Creepy Hollow Freak Show and awards ceremony Day of Race registration is 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visit www.zombiefest.com or call 979-824-0599.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Auxiliary Hamburger Night: 4 to 7 p.m. at VFW Post 8551, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. Hamburger basket $6.50; Cheeseburger basket $7. Benefits veterans, youth and community. Call 979-345-4409 after 3 p.m. to place orders or eat in.
Benefit for Donald “Cheese” Whitlow: 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Whitlow was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck and will receive treatment at Baylor College of Medicine. Barbecue plate $10. Live auction begins at noon.
Tabletop Games: 2 to 5 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Tabletop gaming for adults and kids 10 and up. Call 979-864-1519.
Empty Bowls When: dinner and dancing 6 to 10 p.m. t Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332; Zumbathon 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Pre-purchased tickets for Empty Bowls $50, $60 at the door. Zumba $20 per person. Call Laura Mergenhagen at 979-236-3155 or Cindy Noblitt at 979-297-6612.
Sunday
History Talks: Death and Honor: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Discussion of extra-legal conflict resolution between the colonists and citizens of Texas in the early years. Insults, whether real or imagined, could be lethal. Call 979-849-5965.
