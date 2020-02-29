Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Interaction! The Sequel!: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Features Beatboxer Mark Martin, whistling and a capella artist Sam Nulton, winners of the Student Melody Challenge and a world premiere arrangement of the melodies by Ryan Lindveit. Tickets $25 adults, $22 seniors and veterans, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit www.bcfas.org .
33rd annual Celebrity Waiter fundraiser: 6 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Dinner and live auction. Auction donations welcome. $50 per person or $500 for a table. Hosted by Junior Achievement of Brazoria County. Call 979-549-0800.
“Nunsense”: 7:30 p.m. today, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Tickets $22 adults, $16 for students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Veteran Suicide Awareness Hike: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Vendor booths, motivational speaker, veteran photo, step off, live auction and barbecue plates. After party at 1:30 p.m. on This Way Street in downtown Lake Jackson. Contact David Vincent at 979-583-3811 or david@vow22.org, or Stephanie Vincent at 979-235-7588 or stephanie@vow22.org.
Handbags and Gladrags: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Pavilion, 1900 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Guest speaker Col. Laura Knapp, assistant director of intelligence at the Pentagon. Sold out. Proceeds provide Angleton Alumni Association Scholarship. Call 979-864-6650 or visit angletonalumni.org.
Mary Giesecke Breast Cancer Benefit: 11 a.m. at KC Hall, 3213 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Live and silent auctions, washer tournament, $10 fish plates, bake sale, raffles and more. Call Kim at 979-482-2693 or Susan at 979-373-6919.
St. Patrick’s Party and Costume Contest: 6 to 10 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Live music and Irish beef stew. Dress Irish and enter the costume contest. Adult and first-place children’s category winners will ride in a convertible in the parade. Call 979-864-3414.
Evening of Comedy: 7 p.m. doors open, 9 p.m. show starts at the Star of Texas Event Center, 14027 South Highway 288-B, Angleton. Performances by Raymond Orta and Israel Garcia. $15 per person. $50 for VIP access. Call 979-665-1923 or visit ortainangleton.myticketgenius.com.
Sunday
28th annual Black History Program: 6:30 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton. “The Strength of our History” with guest speaker Sister Betty Edwards of New Hope Baptist. Call 979-549-0060.
Choir Anniversary: 3:30 p.m. at St. Paul A.M.E Church, 403 N. 17th St., West Columbia. Guest speaker the Rev. L.C. Dews and St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Brazoria. Free; public welcome. Call 979-345-3341.
Bride-to-Bride Wedding Decor Sale: 1 to 2:30 p.m. at The Springs, 1950 CR 220, Angleton. Free admission. Everyone welcome. Cash-only sales. Contact 936-446-7887 or email Angleton@TheSpringsEvents.com.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs” auditions: 7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday in the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Seeking four females, three males 13 and older of any ethnicity. Backstage and technical crew members needed.Text director Judi James at 979-230-6615.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Traveling The Chisholm Trail Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St., Brazoria, in the Railroad Museum wing. Free. Continues through March 10. Call 979-798-8114.
Blood drive: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Call Chrystal Pierce at 979-798-2340 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Call Rich Kaus at 979-236-4750or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Monday
Chair Yoga Class: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BASF Corp., 602 Copper Road, Freeport. Call Sarah Haney at 979-415-8311 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. $10 fee. Seven-week workshop. All participants will be part of the performances. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
Tuesday
Free Genealogical Workshop: Registration deadline today. Workshop is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 at Angleton Library, 401 Cedar St., Angleton in the meeting room. Bring laptop, sack lunch and research notes. Drinks and snacks provided. Call Andrea at 979-415-5557.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Angleton Christian School, 976 Anchor Road, Angleton. Call Maria Husband at 979-864-3842 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at BASF Corp., 602 Copper Road, Freeport. Call Sarah Haney at 979-415-8311 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.