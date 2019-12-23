Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 p.m. children’s service, 7:30 p.m. family service at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-3049.
Christmas Eve Service & Nativity Pageant: 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Clay St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-3456.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m. at Willow Church, 200 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Experience the true meaning of Christmas. Bring cookies to share. Call 979-297-4079.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Services: 8 to 9 p.m. at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-4642.
Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Family service with carols, candlelight and music. At 10 p.m., traditional service with senior choir, pipe organ and guest musicians. Call 979-297-6003.
Family Service and Candlelight Communion: 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Children’s Nativity. Contact 979-297-3046.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.