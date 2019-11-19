Organiza tions wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
“On the Go” luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. a t Johnny Carino’s, 106 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Program about the Angel Tree program. Bring a friend. Hosted by Christian Women’s Connection. Contact 713-502-4526 or brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at Vernor Materials, 435 Commerce St., Freeport. Sponsor appreciation shrimp boil and fish fry. Sponsors encouraged to attend. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Galileo’s Telescope: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. $5 for ages 12 and older, $3 ages 11 and younger. Purchase tickets online at bcfas.org, call 979-265-7661 or at the door.
Get the Credit You Deserve Seminar: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free seminar. Online registration required. www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Call 979-230-3380.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton in the Professional Building. Monthly drive every third Tuesday. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at: http://www.giveblood.org code 1076.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 S. Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Wednesday
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Retired School Personnel meeting: 10 to 11 a.m. in the boardroom of the Bra zosport ISD Administration Building, 301 West Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Guest speaker will be Barbara Burkhardt. Hosted by Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel. Call John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
Thursday
37th annual Mums and Mistletoe Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Family Life Center, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. Visit 50 vendors, raffle with hourly drawings, bake sale, Market Café and more. Free admission; no strollers in market. Email wosmlj@yahoo.com.
Jazztravaganza: 7 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Sweeny Free Farmers Market: 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Free, fresh, healthy foods for the community. All welcome; no income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Author visit: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Bronson Dorsey will discuss his book “Lost, Texas: Photographs of Forgotten Buildings.” Free. Call 979-864-1208 or visit www.bchm.org.
Senior Thanksgiving Feast: Dinner 10 a.m. to noon at B.R. Hester Event Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Area residents 60 and older welcome for lunch, activities and to help plan new Clute senior program. Free. RSVP deadline was Nov. 15. Call 979-265-8392.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Friday
Festival of Lights: 6 to 10 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center and plaza, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Live music, vendors, carnival and more. Call 979-415-2400.
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Nov. 29 and 30, 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 1 at Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport College Drama Department. Call 979-230-3271.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
