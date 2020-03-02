Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Chair Yoga Class: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Instructed by Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs” auditions: 7 p.m. today and Tuesday the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Seeking four females, three males 13 and older of any ethnicity. Backstage and technical crew members needed.Text director Judi James at 979-230-6615.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BASF Corp., 602 Copper Road, Freeport. Call Sarah Haney at 979-415-8311 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 55 and up. $10 fee. 7 week workshop. All participants will be part of the performances. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
Tuesday
Free Genealogical Workshop: Registration deadline Tuesday. Workshop is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Angleton Library, 401 Cedar St., Angleton in the meeting room. Bring laptop, sack lunch and research notes. Drinks and snacks provided. Call Andrea at 979-415-5557.
Single Adult Social Club Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For ages 50 and up. Call Elaine at 979-415-4143.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Angleton Christian School, 976 Anchor Road, Angleton. Call Maria Husband at 979-864-3842 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. at BASF Corp., 602 Copper Road, Freeport. Call Sarah Haney at 979-415-8311 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Compassionate Friends Meeting: 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 234 S. Arcola, Angleton. Open to all parents, adult siblings, and grandparents who have lost a loved one. Call Debbie 979-709-2557 or Bill 979-709-7438.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free.Call 979-341-9322.
One-on-One Tech Help: 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Storytime includes stories, music, movement, and a craft for children. Theme: Kindness. Call 979-415-2590.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
Baby Bounce: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Early literacy program for newborns up to age 2 including songs, rhymes, and a story. Followed by stay and play. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Stories, music, movement and a craft. Theme is “Kindness.” Call 979-415-2590.
Genealogy Group Meeting: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. All are welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332 E. Bring snack to share. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Traveling The Chisholm Trail Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St., Brazoria, in the Railroad Museum wing. Free. Through March 10. Call 979-798-8114.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Thursday
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.