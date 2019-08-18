Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Community Back 2 School Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free haircuts, dental exams Free haircuts, dental exams, vision screenings, health screens, meal and more. Bounce houses, youth musicians, giveaways for students and teachers. Visit angletonfumc.org or call 979-849-6305.
Blood drive: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Contact Stephanie Jones at stephanie@angletonfumc.org or 979-849-6305, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Family and Friends Day: 3 p.m. at Words of Life Outreach Ministry, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Apostle R.L. Simmons and Crossroads Cathedral Church of Houston guests. Call Michael at 979-201-6995.
157th church anniversary: 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Theme is “Rest, Return, and Completion.” Guest speaker will be the Rev. Timothy Hicks from Providence Baptist Church in Angleton. Call Nannie at 979-418-2653.
Monday
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring brown bag lunch; snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Day of the Dead Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St. Angleton. Focus on history and symbolism behind holiday. Anyone welcome to contribute to community altar with picture tribute to lost loved one. Call 979-864-1208.
Angleton ISD Retired Staff Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the History Center, 1800 Downing St., Angleton. Hosted by the Angleton Alumni Association. Call 979-864-6650.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Instructor is Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Cool Cruisers Playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Moonlight Monday: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. iscussing “Need to Know” by Karen Cleveland. Call 979-233-3622.
Graphic Novel Club: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Yoga: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Blood drive: 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Dow Texas Innovations Center, 332 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Contact Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute EMS, 231 Commerce St., Clute. Contact Virginia Dahse at 979-265-9653 or vdahse@clutetexas.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Tuesday
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 S. Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: 6:30 p.m. lobby opens, 7 p.m., show begins at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide, and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views, discoveries, and other cool stuff in this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 are $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Speaker Realtor Ryan Birdsong will give an update of the real estate in Brazosport area and beyond. Visitors welcome. Lunch $10 at the door. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Ice Cream Fellowship: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Evening of fellowship and ice cream. Discuss the upcoming 30-week Bible study of “Red Sea to the Jordan River.” Hosted by Lake Jackson Eve Community Bible Study. Classes for men, women, couples and children grades 1-8 (whose parent attends Tuesday evening class). All welcome. Text Tim at 979-236-9556 or visit lakejackson.cbsclass.org/
CWC Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Picket Fence Restaurant, 815 Dixie Drive, Clute. Learn more about CWC and how you can help. RSVP before Monday by calling Kathy Nasse at 713-502-4526 or email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dow Texas Innovations Center, 332 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Contact Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus, 132 Hospital Drive, Angleton. Contact Peggy Morehan at 979-849-9109 or pmorehan@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Bring a game or play one provided. Bring a snack to share. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.