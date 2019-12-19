Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. For tickets and information, visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Holiday Cookie Class: 6 to 8 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. For Goodness Cakes will teach kids 6 and older how to decorate four nutcracker-themed cookies while enjoying a hot cocoa bar. All materials provided. $20 for museum members, $30 for non-members. Pre-registration required. Call 979-864-1208.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Sweeny Chapter AARP Meeting: 11:30 a.m. at The Senior Center, 205 N. Oak St., Sweeny. Special guest Rita McMillian on the piano. All seniors from surrounding cities welcome. Potluck and short business meeting. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979 -230-9564.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Dr., Lake Jackson. Each week we pick a section of the Bible to discuss and explore it. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
Friday
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
Surfing Santas: Noon to 3 p.m. at Surfside Beach. Come watch Santa and his helpers relax as they surf the waves. Fun for all ages. Call 979-233-1531.
Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve Service and Nativity Pageant: 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Clay St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-3456.
Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 p.m. children’s service, 7:30 p.m. family service at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-3049.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m. at Willow Church, 200 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Experience the true meaning of Christmas. Bring favorite cookies to share afterwards. Call 979-297-4079.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Services: 8 to 9 p.m. at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-4642.
Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Family service with carols, candlelight and music. At 10 p.m., traditional service with senior choir, pipe organ and guest musicians. Call 979-297-6003.
Family Service and Candlelight Communion: 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Children’s Nativity. Contact 979-297-3046.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
