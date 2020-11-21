Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Virtual Market Days: Starts 8 a.m. via Facebook. Get directed to participating vendors’ pages. Categorized in group albums on the Angleton Market Days page. Call 979-849-4364.
Flag Retirement Ceremony: 11 a.m. at the Stephen F. Austin statue, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Free and open to the public. Call 979-864-1838.
Fall Family Movie Night: 6 to 8 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Showing “The Wizard of Oz.” Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food trucks on site. Call 979-233-3306.
Virtual Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon via Gulf Coast Bird Observatory’s Facebook page. Watch bird banding and learn about birds that live or migrate to our area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org
Christmas Market: Noon to 9 p.m. at Kid’s Party Planet, 440 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Vendors, food, holiday cheer and more. Adults only. Masks required. Call 979-529-2076.
Community Food Drive: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson, in the parking lot. Drive through and drop off non-perishables. Supports local food pantries. Call 979-297-3049.
Memory Screening: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free; open to public. Final day. Hosted by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-415-2590.
Memory Screening: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1702 N. Main, Danbury. Free and open to the public. Final day. Hosted by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-922-1905.
Memory Screening: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Free and open to the public. Final day. Hosted by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-798-2372.
Memory Screening: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Final day. Free and open to the public. Final day. Hosted by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 979-864-1519.
Memory Screening: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St. Free and open to the public. Final day. Hosted by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project. Call 281-388-4300.
Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hand-crafted items. Call 979-297-4328 or email twozs@comcast.net
Fast, Fit and FUNomenal Classes: 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 W. Live Oak St., Angleton. Obtain tools you need to transform your mind and your body. Class led by Aerobic Fitness champion Harrell Jackson. Fee $15. Call 409-599-0304.
MLK Virtual Choir Registration: Through Sunday. Open to anyone who would like to join the choir. See www.mlkcc.org or call Mary at 713-299-5390.
2021 MLK Drum Major Award Applications: Now through Nov. 28. Applications available at www.mlkcc.org. The award recognizes individuals in Brazoria County whose lives or life’s work best exemplifies the ideas of being a drum major for racial justice. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Sunday
Christmas Open House: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through West Columbia. Shopping, entertainment, refreshments, and more. Countless places to shop. Call 979-345-3921.
GriefShare Meeting: 4 to 6 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. A Bible-based, Christ-centered program that will provide support and encouragement in your grief journey. No registration fees. Call 979-299-7373.
Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hand-crafted items. Call 979-297-4328 or email twozs@comcast.net
Monday
Thanksgiving Dinner: 5 p.m. at The Burnt Biscuit, 511 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Free; public welcome. For people in need of a hot Thanksgiving meal. First come, first serve while supplies last. Call 979-798-0100.
Virtual Adult Craft: 4 to 5 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Freeport Library. Call 979-233-3622.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Grab and Go Slime Kits: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Dow Texas Innovation Center, 270 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Contact Dana at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Clute EMS, 231 Commerce St., Clute. Contact Virginia at 979-265-9653 or vdahse@clutetexas.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Contact Layna at 979-864-1519 or laynal@bcls.lib.tx.us, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Kroger, 800 N. Dixie Drive, Clute. Contact Charles at 979-265-4737 or charles.prestage@stores.kroger.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Dia de los Muertos Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Brazoria Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton, through Nov. 30. Themed art from local artists, altars and colorful tributes to family and friends who have died. Call 979-864-1208.
Tuesday
Live Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, 12640 Broadway St., Pearland. Contact Kyra at 832-450-8622 or pjspearlandtx@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 3 to 7 p.m. at Vic Coppinger Family YMCA, 2700 YMCA Drive, Pearland. Contact Suzanne at 281-485-6805 or suzannemurray@ymcahouston.org, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Wednesday
Forever Young Adult Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via GoToMeeting. Discussing “My Lady Jane” by Cynthia Hand. Call 979-415-2590 or email lakejackson@bcls.lib.tx.us.
Virtual Lego Challenge: 4 to 5 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
