Today
Genealogy Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Share experiences and tips. All are welcome. Call 979-245-2590.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Support group that can help with better health and weight loss. Call Linda Piper at 979-922-8122 or Rita Pruitt at 713-825-7180.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Donor Coach outside Brazoria County Commissioner Pct. 1 office, 1432 Highland Park Drive, Clute. Free beach towels for donors. Sponsor code 3225BC02. Schedule your appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Vacation Bible School: 5:15 p.m. today and Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Theme: Rolling River Rampage. Supper, hear about Bible heroes, crafts, music and more. For ages 3 years to fifth grade; children must be signed in by parent or guardian daily. Call 979-233-3602.
Come and go crafts: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Storytime: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Lake Jackson Genealogy Group: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
One-on-one tech help session: 11 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Help with computers and other devices. Registration at front desk required. Call 979-415-2590.
Manvel SRC Successful Landing Party: 11 a.m. to noon at Manvel Library 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Closing party: 2 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Baby bounce: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Danbury yoga: 5 to 6 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Forever Young Adult Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Thursday
Angleton American Legion Post 241 meeting: 7 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Meetings are the first Thursday of the month. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
Shakespeare in the Glen: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the outdoor stage across from the Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Presenting “The Merchant of Venice.” Free admission. Sunday performances inside the theater. Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
2019 Small Acreage Landowner Series: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Extension office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Brazoria County Extension Service hosts appraisal, taxes and DPS workshop. Meal provided. Tickets $20. Pay at www.certifiedpayments.net or call 1-866-539-2020. Use bureau code 4325951. For information, visit brazoria.agrilife.org/ or call the Extension office at 979-864-1558.
Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gathering Place Main Office, 200 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. For caregivers whose loved one was diagnosed with dementia prior to age 65. Call Dale Libby at 979-236-5393.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Pat Williams at 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. All Freeport citizens invited. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues. Call 979-230-9564.
First Thursday Book Club: 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Discussing “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. Call 979-864-1519.
Friday
Dive-In Movie: 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson outdoor pool, 300 Magnolia St. Free admission; concessions for sale. Glow-in-the-dark fun while floating in the pool and watching “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Call 979-798-2732.
Senior Citizen Golden Cat Breakfast: 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Westside Elementary, 1001 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. Free breakfast. Sign up for a Golden Cat pass, which gets free admission to general seating at home Angleton ISD sporting events. Minimum 62 years old. Call Brittany Blanchard at 979-864-8038.
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Dinosaur Weekend: 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Dinosaur George speaks to adults and older teens only Friday. Learn about the lives of dinosaurs, new discoveries and how to pronounce their names. Saturday is Dinosaur Day for all ages. Dinosaur George presents a mini museum filled with skulls, claws and other fossils. Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Free events. Call 979-265-7661.
Saturday
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Abner Jackson Plantation, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Visit the site of the namesake of Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-1570.
2019 Horse Seminar: 5 to 7:30 p.m. at AdLaur Farms, 2333 Fairway Drive, Alvin. Free workshop, but register ahead of event. Meal provided. Visit brazoria.agrilife.org or register by calling the Extension office at 979-864-1558.
Community Dodgeball Tournament: Noon to 4 p.m. at Angleton Junior High School, 1201 E. Henderson Road, Angleton. Funds go toward helping low-income, uninsured patients in Brazoria and Galveston counties. Participants must be 18 and older. Sponsored by Community Health Network. Register at www.sfachn.org/community-dodgeball-fundraiser.
