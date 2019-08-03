Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Abner Jackson Plantation, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Visit the site of the namesake of Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-1570.
2019 Horse Seminar: 5 to 7:30 p.m. at AdLaur Farms, 2333 Fairway Drive, Alvin. Free workshop, but register ahead of event. Meal provided. Visit brazoria.agrilife.org/ or register by calling the Extension office at 979-864-1558.
Community Dodgeball Tournament: Noon to 4 p.m. at Angleton Junior High School, 1201 E. Henderson Road, Angleton. Funds go toward helping low-income, uninsured patients in Brazoria and Galveston counties. Participants must be 18 and older. Sponsored by the Community Health Network. Register at www.sfachn.org/community-dodgeball-fundraiser.
Shakespeare in the Glen: 8 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Sunday at the outdoor stage across from the Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Presenting “The Merchant of Venice.” Free admission. Sunday performances inside the theater. Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
St. Paul Celebration Musical: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Musical, honoring Sister Lizz Bates for 50 years in the ministry. Call Katherine at 979-849-0222.
Saturday Spotlight: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Manvel Library, 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Teen Craft Bracelets: 1 to 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Family movie: 2 to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Southview Baptist Church, 23003 South Hwy 288, Rosharon. Schedule your appointment at www.giveblood.org
Monday
Big People’s Bible School: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Adults will gather for music, Bible discussion, snacks, games, and other activities. Free; open to all adults. Bring a brown bag lunch, snacks and drinks provided. Call 979-297-2013.
Chair Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Instructor is Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring yoga mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Cool Cruisers Playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movie Time: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Learning Libratory: 4 to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Features Dr. Seuss and Oobleck. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 5:30 p.m. at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Medical Center Classroom A, 100 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Support group for a healthy eating plan and lifestyle changes for weight loss. Call Debbie at 979-292-4423.
Tuesday
Kids Planetarium Show: Lobby opens 6:30 p.m., show starts 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Join witty Coyote in a fast-paced show that explores Coyote’s confusion about the universe. He entices viewers to think about how the Earth, moon and sun work together as a system. Call 979-265-7661.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Single Adult Seniors Dinner: 6:30 p.m. at Chilis, 103 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Single seniors 50 and older, join for dinner and fellowship. Call Linda at 979-292-9168.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Lunch is $10, pay at the door. Speaker Christopher Ballew shares the works of True to Life Ministries in our community. Visitors welcome. Call 979-864-6610.
Aug. 8
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo History Presentation: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar Street, Angleton. Paul Pedisich explores the role of the Guadalupe Hidalgo Treaty in the history of Texas and the U.S. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Human Trafficking in our Backyard — A Panel Discussion: 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Refuge for Women Texas Gulf Coast will offer the community an opportunity to learn more about human trafficking. Panel members have been invited to offer insight about trafficking itself, how it is affecting our area and ways to get involved battling against it. Visit www.rfwtxgulfcoast.org.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s Talk: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury campus professional building, 146 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. The Gluten Intolerance Group Of the Gulf Coast discusses dementia and Alzheimer’s prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Call 979-709-8780.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Aug. 9
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Aug. 10
Lake Jackson Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally grown and handmade foods, crafts and other items; live music, kids activities, workshops and more. Visit lakejacksonfarmersmarket.com.
Felipe Fighting Cancer Benefit: Noon at Clute Municipal Park under the big pavilion, 100 Parkview Drive. DJ and kids entertainment, silent auction and $12 BBQ plates available. Call Wendy at 979-730-9776 or Lisa at 409-356-3310.
Brazosport Symphony Summer Fundraiser: 6 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. An evening full of great food, music, dancing and fun featuring Intercoastal Pirates. Visit bcfas.org/ to purchase tickets.
Benefit for Tommy Odom: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oyster Creek Community Center, 134 Linda Lane. BBQ plates, drinks, raffles and silent auction. Live auction starts at 12:30 p.m. Tommy has been diagnosed with 2 different types of lung cancer and a spot on his brain. Call Debby at 979-417-1173 or Samantha at 979-236-2304.
Two-Day Watercolor Workshop with Robert Ruhmann: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Art League Studio at the Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $100 per student. Bring your own supplies. Designed for intermediate students to learn how to paint realistic landscapes and seascapes. Call 979-265-7661.
Back to School Giveaway: 10 a.m. at Elite Nutrition, 1219 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Accepting donations of clothes and backpacks full of school supplies until August 8. Open to school age children. First come, first serve. Food and drinks provided. Call 979-709-8720.
August 11
History Talks: Cholera Morbus, the Great Leveler of 1832-33: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton.Take part in an exploratory discussion of the critical impact of storm and disease on almost everything in 1832 and ‘33. Call 979-849-5965.
Downtown Freeport Market Square: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Creeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Call 979-233-0066.
Back to School Giveaway: 10 a.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Free backpacks with school supplies to the first 200 students while supplies last. Celebrate with guest Charles Johnson. For students from all area schools. Visit trcfamily.org/ or call 979-265-5487.
New Revelation Church Anniversary: 3:30 p.m. at New Revelation Baptist Church, 7731 CR 317, Brazoria. All welcome. Guest speaker Bishop R. Joseph Cooks of Houston. Call 979-476-1137.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide, and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views, discoveries, and other cool stuff in this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 are $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Aug. 13
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Aug. 15
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. All Freeport citizens invited. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues. Call 979-230-9564.
Aug. 16
Aug. 17
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon on one of the waterways in Brazoria County. Hosted by Small Watercraft Club. Free. Bring own boat or one can be provided. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Volunteers collect baseline data on bird populations at the sanctuary. See birds up close. GCBO Nature Store will be open. Call 979-480-0999.
Aug. 19
Day of the Dead Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St. Angleton. Exhibit will focus on history and symbolism behind holiday. Anyone welcome to contribute to the community altar with a picture as a tribute to someone close who has been lost. Call 979-864-1208.
Aug. 20
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide, and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views, discoveries, and other cool stuff in this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 are $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Aug. 22
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Anthony Head Author Meet and Greet: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Author Anthony Head shares the story of artist Jesse Trevino and his pride in his Chicago heritage. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Aug. 23
Aug. 24
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Aug.27
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide, and astronomical wonderland. See binocular and telescope views, discoveries, and other cool stuff in this part of the sky. Teens and adults $5, children under 12 are $3. Call 979-265-7661.
Aug. 29
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Aug. 30
Sept. 5
Angleton American Legion Post 241 meeting: 7 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Meetings are the first Thursday of the month. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Sept. 8
History Talks: Death and Honor: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Discussion of extra-legal conflict resolution between the colonists and citizens of Texas in the early years. Insults, whether real or imagined, could be lethal. Call 979-849-5965.
Sept. 14
Brazoria County Latin Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St. Food, music, performances, ballet folklorico and more. Contact gaguirre@bchispanicchamber.com or letyjimenezler@elementsmassage.com to inquire about sponsorship and for performance options. Visit bchispanicchamber.net/
Sept. 19
Historical Architecture Presentation: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar St., Angleton. Chris Hutson, Architect of Hutson Gallagher Inc., discusses the architecture of the 1897 Brazoria County Historical Museum building. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Sept. 26
Nov. 2
Day of the Dead Program: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 East Cedar Street, Angleton. Enjoy altars, food, music, crafts, face painting, themed art work and more! Hosted in partnership with Brazoria County Library System and the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-864-1208.
