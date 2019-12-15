Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Christmas Tour of Homes: 2 to 5 p.m. at Angleton-area homes. Admission $20; tickets available at participating homes during tour: 900 Hoelewyn St., Angleton; 3 Oak Park Court, Angleton; 222 Windsong Drive, Angleton; and 25033 CR 48, Angleton. Refreshments and live entertainment at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. Presented by BASF. Call 979-849-6443 or visit angletonchamber.org.
Christmas mini musical: 6 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church sanctuary, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. The Children’s Choir will present “Angels Say What?!” Hear the familiar story of the birth of Baby Jesus from the angels’ perspective. Call 979-233-3602.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Christmas Musical “Candy Cane Lane: A Recipe for Life”: 6 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, 6114 Fifth St., Danbury. Free, open to public. Call 979-922-8491.
Awards Party: Noon at Liquid Rides, 2602 FM 521, Brazoria. All boat parade participants and their crew, home decorating participants and San Bernard River residents invited. Visit and Christmas coloring contest.
Monday
Senior citizen iPhone class: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. RSVP at 979-415-2600.
Freeport Senior Citizens Lunch: 10 a.m. to noon at River Place, 500 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Music, fun, door prizes and more. Free lunch. Open to all area senior citizens. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Final day for children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum to receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Tuesday
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus in the Professional Building, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Homemade cookies for all donors. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org, code 1076.
Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of the winter circle of constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.