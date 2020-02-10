Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Way Past Prime Time Players Workshop: 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. For 55 and older. $10 fee. Seven-week workshop. All participants will be part of performances. Call Jean Warren at 979-665-8307.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Chamberlain College of Nursing, 12000 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland. Call Dinorah Alarcon at 832-664-7000 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Family Craft Button-Making: 6 to 7 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Choose from pre-printed images or design your own. 12 and younger must be accompanied by adult. Call 979-864-1519.
Tuesday
Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Sweeny Community Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. A sale features books, audiobooks and materials withdrawn from the collections of the twelve branches throughout the county. $1 or less. Proceeds benefit Sweeny Library. Cash and check are accepted. Call 979-548-2567.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Tea and Talk: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. For ages 55 and older. Free event. Fire, intruders, smoke and carbon monoxide safety. Call 979-849-4364.
Green Garden Series: 6 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Free lecture open to public. Must register in advance. Presented by AgriLife Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Learn about this famous star and its future. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: Noon to 4 p.m. at Adult Education Center, 2246 Washington St., Pearland. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Card-Making: 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Wednesday
Columbia Lakes Ladies Association Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rustic Hall, 180 Freeman Blvd., West Columbia. Mardi Gras-themed event. All women welcome. Call Susie Downs at 979-236-3260.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dow Operations, 2301 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Give blood, save lives. Call Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 1 to 5 p.m. at First National Bank 122 West Way, Lake Jackson. Call Maria Philpot at 979-297-4012 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 12 to 4 p.m. at Adult Education Center, 2246 Washington St., Pearland. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing St., Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Lake Jackson Garden Club Meeting: 9:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Master Gardener Mike Curl will present a special program. Open to public. Visit lakejacksongardenclubtx@gmail.com.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pearland ISD, 1928 Main St., Pearland. Call Victoria Trevino at 281-485-3203 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Thursday
Candidate forum: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free and open to public. Hosted by Brazosport ISD and Raise Your Hand Texas. Call 979-730-7000.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.