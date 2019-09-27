Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
“Mystery of the Mummy’s Curse” fundraiser: 6:30 p.m. today and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Highway 332 E. Dinner benefits Lake Jackson Historical Museum. $50 per person Friday, $25 Saturday. Call 979-297-1570.
Sip Sip Soiree: A Speakeasy Affair: 7 p.m. at the Dow Academic Center at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Benefits Brazosport College Foundation. Contact 979-230-3245 or visit brazosport.edu/soiree.WLLS.
BASF Planetarium Show: 6:30 p.m. lobby opens, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $5 teens and adults, $3 children 12 and younger. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Purchase tickets by calling 979-265-7661 or at bcfas.org.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lanier Middle School, 522 N. Ave. B, Freeport. Contact Kristi Susen at 979-730-7228 or kristi.susen@brazosportisd.net, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Hispanic Heritage Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clute Intermediate School, 421 E Main St, Clute. Raffle, booths, live school band performances, dancers, panel discussion on mental health and more. Presented by Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Visit bchispanicchamber.org or call 979-233-2223.
BAM! Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. film screenings, 7 p.m. finalists screening, 9 p.m. awards presentation at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Festival of animation and short films created by students around the world. For free tickets, visit bam-festival.org.
“A Christmas Carol” auditions: 7 p.m. at The Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazosport College Drama Department production. Call 979-230-327.
Blue Santa fundraiser: 5 p.m. at Sweeny Community Center, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. Raising money for the Sweeny Police Department Blue Santa program, which provides free gifts to needy families. Game book available at the police department, 123 N. Oak st. in Sweeny, or at the door. Call 979-313-9446.
Angleton PD information session: 10:30 a.m. ay the Angleton Police Department training room, 204 Cannan Drive. Explaining the DDACTS crime tracking system, and how it will be used. Public welcome. Call 979-849-2383.
South Brazoria Democrats Meeting: 9:30 a.m. refreshments, 10 to 11 a.m. meeting at Union Hall, 2120 N. Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Call 713-906-2458.
Good Times Reunion: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Angleton Junior High, 1201 Henderson Road, Angleton. Annual gathering of former students who attended Angleton schools 50 or more years ago. $15 registration includes lunch and free class photo. Hosted by Angleton Alumni Association. Call Murphy Rankin at 979-848-7539.
St. Paul AME Church Fall Barbecue: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 23460 FM 1301, West Columbia. $10 per plate. Proceeds benefit the church building project. Order ahead at 979-345-3341 or dine in at the church’s fellowship hall.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schuster Home Museum, 1130 West Second Street, Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Communitywide Garage Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at homes throughout Surfside Beach. No early birds.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Walmart, 121 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Contact Kevin Wanzer at KTWanzer@gmail.com or 281-901-4277, or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Sunday
Blood drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Contact Dina Tonche at 979-265-5179 or dtonche-dre@att.net, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Monday
Free Farmers Market: 3:30 to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St. in Sweeny. Brazosport Cares provides fresh, healthy food courtesy of the Houston Food Bank. No income requirements; all welcome. Bring bags to carry food home. Call 979-239-1225 or visit brazosportcares.org.
“Christmas Belles” auditions: 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Dow Arena Theater at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Looking for four men and seven women ages 18 to 80 of any ethnicity. Backstage and technical crew needed. Tickets available Oct. 2. Come to auditions or call Mary Meyers at 979-297-5898.
“In Which Seat Do You Sit?”: 9 a.m. at United Missionary Baptist Church, 324 S. Ave. G, Freeport. Mission play program. The Rev. Quinton Virgil guest speaker. Call 979-239-3999.
