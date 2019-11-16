Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
A Princess Tea Party:
10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. at Angleton High School, 1 Campus Drive. $5 per person includes snacks, drinks and autographs. Fundraiser for Angleton High School Choir. Call 979-864-8001.
Kids Swap Meet and Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy, 7351 Stephen F. Austin Road, Jones Creek. Secondhand items, baked goods, crafts, woodwork and more made and sold by the kids of the Jones Creek 4-H Club. Food, drinks and live music. Call 979-665-2328.
Grief Share-Surviving the Holidays Gathering: 3 to
5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Receive tools to help face the holidays in the absence of a loved one. Register by calling 979-299-7373.
Groundbreaking ceremony:
10 a.m. at the corner of East South Street and Bellaire Boulevard in Alvin. The start of construction for Alvin’s new fire/EMS station. Public welcome. Limited parking, so shuttles will be provided at St. John Catholic Church, 110 E. South St., Alvin. Call 281-388-4255.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Honors Senior Citizens: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Sports Center, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Tickets for dinner and program $20. Call Suzzane Randon 979-480-2221 or Pastor Randon 979 824-4226.
Community Cleanup: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richwood City Hall, 1800 Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Meet at community building for refreshments. Gloves and tools provided. People can bring and dispose of any kind of trash excluding tires, oils, paints, etc. Call 979-265-2082.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Orders taken through Sunday for pickup or local delivery the week after Thanksgiving. Fundraiser for the Society of St. Stephen through Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. Wreath $25 for local orders, $42 to ship elsewhere in U.S. Call 979-236-1124 or 979-235-0454, or email societyst.stephen@gmail.com.
Citywide Garage Sale: 8 a.m. today and Sunday in Richwood. Tons of items to choose from. Maps for houses participating can be picked up at Richwood City Hall. Contact 979-265-2082.
Fall Musical Explosion:
6 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 523 North Parrish Street, Angleton in the Family Life Center. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Many special guests. Benefits FMBC Youth Department. Contact 979-299-9742.
Sunday
Teddy Bear Carnival: 1 to
4 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. An afternoon of fun, carnival games, live performances and much more. General admission $10 for 10 tickets; unlimited access $20 or bring a new, unused toy or item. Will benefit the Blue Santa programs with the Clute and Freeport police departments. Visit www.jslbrazosport.org.
Brazosport College and Community Band: 2:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3156 or www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Free Community Feast:
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School cafeteria, 709 Sycamore St., Sweeny. Delivery available to those who qualify. Call 979-417-7950 by Nov. 14 to be screened. Dine-in only. Hosted by local churches, residents and businesses. Call 979-202-2339.
38th Church Anniversary:
3 p.m. at First United Missionary Baptist Church, 324 S. Ave. G, Freeport. Guest speaker T.L. Richardson of New Hope Baptist Church. Call 979-239-3999.
Fundraiser for 37th annual Toy Run: Noon to 5 p.m. at Rocky Event Center, 4998 CR 34, Brazoria. All ages welcome. $8 hamburger plates, bake sale, horseshoe and washer tournaments, silent auction, games and more. Sponsored by Brazosport Harley Owners Group. Proceeds will purchase bikes for children for Christmas. Contact sdavis@goecycles.com
Monday
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Freeport Senior Citizen Meeting:
10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community Center, 14 Skinner St, Freeport. Craft day. Open to all senior citizens. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
Tuesday
“On the Go” luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Johnny Carino’s, 106 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Program about the Angel Tree program. Bring a friend. Hosted by Christian Women’s Connection. RSVP by Monday. Contact 713-502-4526 or brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at Vernor Materials, 435 Commerce St., Freeport. Sponsor appreciation shrimp boil and fish fry. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Galileo’s Telescope: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. $5 for ages 12 and older, $3 ages 11 and younger. Purchase online at bcfas.org, call 979-265-7661 or at the door.
Get the Credit You Deserve Seminar: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free seminar. Online registration required. www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Call 979-230-3380.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m. at UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton in the Professional Building. Monthly drive every third Tuesday. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at giveblood.org code 1076.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 S. Yaupon, Lake Jackson. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Anne Williams at 979-299-1843 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
