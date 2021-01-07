Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Online Nash Fest: 7 p.m. via Facebook live. Performance by Cole Degges Band. Live raffle. Benefits Angleton ISD Education Foundation. Donations accepted. Contact 979-864-8047 or foundation@angletonisd.net.
Finding Your Ancestors Part One: 6 p.m. live streamed on Brazoria County Historical Museum’s Facebook page. Curator Michael Bailey will host. Call 979-864-1208 or register at www.bchm.org.
Blood Drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. at West Brazos Knights of Columbus, 20632 Highway 36, Brazoria. Contact Pete at 979-864-6957 or plutarcoflores@yahoo.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Book Talks: 9 a.m. with Karen and Ande via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clute Intermediate School, 421 E. Main St.. Call Carson at 979-730-7230 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Pearland Virtual Adult Writers Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Email Kristens@bcls.lib.tx.us for meeting invitation.
Dr. Seuss Wants You Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton through Feb. 22. Features Seuss’ art that confronts common issues in America during World War II. Call 979-864-1208 or visit www.bchm.org.
Friday
Blood Drive: 1 to 4 p.m. at Target, 202 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Cher at 979-299-0009 or Chermona.Estes-Green@target.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Big Lots, 125A W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Hunter at 979-285-0777 or Kingofkakes@gmail.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at East Mulberry Street Shops, 1116 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. Contact Cernice at 979-848-0911 or cernicearmstrong@angletoner.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clute Intermediate School, 421 E. Main St., Clute. Contact Carson at 979-730-7230 or carson.campbell@brazosportisd.net, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Winter Paddling Event: Meet 8:30 a.m. at boat ramp near Camp Mohawk County Park off Highway 35. Leave 9 a.m. and paddle south about 5 miles down to Albert Finkle County Park. Bring own boat or one can be provided. Hosted by Small Watercraft Club. Free. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
