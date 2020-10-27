Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Empty Bowls Benefit: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Breath of Life Community Church, 1611 W. South St., Alvin. Pottery made by local artists, Alvin Community College students and staff. $25 per person admission. Proceeds ill benefit Alvin Meals on Wheels. Call 281-756-3619 or email cordonez@alvincollege.edu
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Lake Jackson Library. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen Studio Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. in the Brazosport Art League Studio at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 per person; ages 13 to 18. Call 979-265-7661 to RSVP.
Virtual Adult Craft: 5 to 5:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Make sea glass. Call 281-489-7596.
Live Story Time: 11 a.m. to noon via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Dia de los Muertos Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Brazoria Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton, through Nov. 30. Themed art from local artists, altars and colorful tributes to family and friends who have died. Call 979-864-1208.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Orders taken online at bit.ly/32Y0puJ through Nov. 5 for pickup or local delivery the week after Thanksgiving. Fundraiser for the Society of St. Stephen through Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. Wreath $30 for local orders, $45 to ship elsewhere in U.S. Call 979-236-1124 or 979-235-0454, or email societyst.stephen@gmail.com.
Wednesday
Indoor Gardening Series: 11 a.m. live via Angleton Parks and Recreation Center’s Facebook page. Free to the public. Terrarium dreams with fairy gardens. Sponsored by City of Angleton Parks and Recreation Department. Call 979-848-5600.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. National support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Forever Young Adult Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via GoToMeeting. Discussing “My Lady Jane” by Cynthia Hand. Call 979-415-2590 or email lakejackson@bcls.lib.tx.us.
Virtual Lego Challenge: 4 to 5 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from West Columbia Library. Call 979-345-3394.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Danbury Library. Call 979-922-1905.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Thursday
Spooktacular Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Trail: 6 to 8 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Come dressed up for candy, mini pumpkins and a spooktacularly good time. Must remain inside vehicles. Call 979-265-8392.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Everyone welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342 for or visit www.tops.org
Pajama Story Time: 6 to 6:30 p.m. via Facebook. Streamed from Pearland Westside Library. Call 713-436-0995.
Grab and Go Kid’s Craft: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Manvel Library, 20514 Highway 6, Manvel. Spider headband craft. Call 281-489-7596.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Pearland Library. Call 281-652-1677.
Live Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Clute Library. Call 979-265-4582.
Friday
Trick or Treat Drive-Thru: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Altus Emergency Center, 200 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Free candy while supplies last. Public welcome. Call 979-529-2000.
Halloween Drive-Thru: 5 to 7 p.m. at Freeport Community Health Center, 905 N. Gulf Blvd., Freeport. Free; public welcome. Costumes encouraged. Call 281-824-1480.
Saturday
Pumpkin Spice Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton, and Peach Street Farmers Market, 234 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Trunk or treat, costume contest, vendors, parade, pumpkin spice cookie contest, raffle, photo booth and more. Call 979-215-3091 or 979-849-5722.
4th Annual Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto, 3000 Highway 288, Angleton. Free and open to the public. Decorated trunks and yummy treats. Outdoor and weather permitting. Sanitizing stations available.
