Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Family and Friends Celebration: 3 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Guest speaker will be Pastor A.L. Edwards of Greater New Prospect Baptist Church in Needville. Pastor is the Rev. C.E. Richardson Jr. and co-pastor is Angeline Richardson. Call 979-345-3865.
Monday
Camp Hope: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily through Friday at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. A Bible-centered summer day camp for children up to seventh grade. $50 per camper, per week. Children can register at any point. Visit christlutheran-lj.com or call 979-297-2013.
Graphic Novel Club: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Senior Citizen Discussion Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. This month: Aging and how to be proactive. Ages 55 and older. Free. Call 979-415-2600.
Chair yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Instructor is Sheila Conner. All experience levels welcome. Bring mat if you have one. Call 979-415-2590.
Cool cruisers playdate: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Laughter yoga: 11 a.m. to noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Instructor is Andi Watson. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool story time: 11 a.m. to noon at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Movie time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Lego and craft build-a-thon: 3 to 4 p.m. at Manvel Library 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Graphic novel club: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Yoga: 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Family crafting: 5 to 6 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Make a painted pine cone wreath. Call 979-864-1519.
Documenting your family: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Preservation series part two of three. Bill Sanders Sr. sorts through records to verify lineage of those seeking membership in the Sons of the American Revolution. Gain insight into difficulties of documenting family history. Call 979-415-2590.
Tuesday
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
West Columbia Library Chemistry Activity: 2 p.m. at the West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Children will investigate how to share secret messages using invisible inks. All ages are welcome. Contact 979-345-3394 or visit bcls.lib.tx.us/branches/wes/westcolum bia.asp.
Apollo 11 Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presentation about 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing and future missions to Mars. Not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are sold at the door or online at bcfas.org.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Assistant Governor James Davis to focus on the theme for the 2019-20 Rotary Year. Call 979-864-6610.
Angleton Library Mobile Planetarium: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Step into the Lunar and Planetary Institute’s mobile planetarium. New presentations start every 30 minutes after 2 p.m. Call 979-864-1519.
Baby Bounce: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Lil’ Listeners storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 0 to 3. Focus on music and movement. Call 979-265-4582.
Chemistry show: 2 to 3:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Sea and shore: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Adult craft club: 2 to 3 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Teen build-an-alien: 2 to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Rd. Call 979-548-2567.
Open gaming: 4 to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
On-on-one tech help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen movie night: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Manvel Library 20514B Highway 6. Features “The Martian.” Call 281-489-7596.
Adult jewelry class: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Weird book club: 6 to 7 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Wednesday
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Support group that can help with better health and weight loss. Call Linda Piper at 979-922-8122 or Rita Pruitt at 713-825-7180.
Brew Bayou Home Brew Club: 7 p.m. at Black’s Fairy Meadery, 325 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. Contact Floyd Ellington at 979-235-7467.
Thursday
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 5 to 10 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Thursday events include petting zoo, Willie’s Home Run Party, Willie’s Singing Mosquito Karaoke Show. Admission $1 for all ages; carnival wristbands $15. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. Give residents a stronger voice in resolving our community issues. Call Margaret McMahan at 979-230-9564.
ADK Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Family Life Center of First Baptist Church, 237 E. Locust St., Angleton. Annual home-cooked meal prepared by Angleton teachers in Gamma Eta sorority to raise funds for scholarships and projects. Silent auction. $10 tickets. Call Linda Winder at 979-864-6650.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Friday
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 5 p.m. to midnight at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Friday events include concerts, doubles horseshoe tournament, barbecue cookoffs, petting zoo, Willie’s Treasure Chest. Admission free for 5 and younger, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and 65 and older, all others $15; carnival wristbands $20. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
Kidfest: 4 to 9 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Call 979-233-0066.
Dawn of the Space Age: 7 p.m. at The BASF Planetarium, Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space. A full dome planetarium film. Not recommended for children under 5. Purchase tickets in advance at bcfas.org or at the door 15 minutes before show time.
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Movie Matinee: 2 to 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Showing “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial.” Popcorn and drinks provided. Call 979-864-1519.
July 27
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Saturday events include concerts, doubles washers tournament, doubles cornhole tournament, barbecue cookoffs, petting zoo, Willie’s Treasure Chest, carnival rides and more. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Self Care Herbal Workshop: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Master Herbalist Rebecca Laurent of Bekka’s Planet examines physical imbalances caused by everyday products and herbal alternatives. Tickets $30 to $40. Purchase them at Brazoria County Historical Museum. Call 979-864-1208.
Brazosport Cares Free Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Brazoria, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Local churches and the Brazoria Lions Club present a free farmers market, fresh foods at no charge while supplies last. Participants urged to bring their IDs and their own reusable bags for food transport. People available to help apply or renew for SNAP, TANF (temporary assistance), Medicaid/Chip, and other resources. Call 979-964-4332 or 713-628-8991.
Monarch Butterfly Conservation: 11 a.m. to noon at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Learn about monarch butterfly conservation. Family program presented by Angleton Parks and Recreation. Call 979-864-1519.
Hymns and Stories Concert: 7 p.m. at Covenant EP Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Indelible Grace founder Kevin Twit and his son, Cooper Twit, perform traditional hymns in contemporary style. Reception follows. Free tickets at cepclj.org/events/events-2. Call Lois at 979-292-8603.
July 29
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Graphic Novel Club: 4:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
July 30
“Starting a Business Part 1” seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Online registration required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Fee $25. Call 979-230-3380.
Apollo 11 Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Presentation about 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing and future missions to Mars. Not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are sold at the door or online at bcfas.org.
Paw-Some Critters at West Columbia Library: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Learning about different kinds of pets with Lil’ Critters, featuring a variety of rescue animals. Suitable for all ages. Call 979-345-3394.
July 31
Genealogy Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Share experiences and tips. All are welcome. Call 979-245-2590.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Support group that can help with better health and weight loss. Call Linda Piper at 979-922-8122 or Rita Pruitt at 713-825-7180.
Aug. 1
Angleton American Legion Post 241 meeting: 7 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Meetings are the first Thursday of the month. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
2019 Small Acreage Landowner Series: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Extension office, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Brazoria County Extension Service hosts appraisal, taxes and DPS workshop. Meal provided. Tickets $20. Pay at www.certifiedpayments.net or call 1-866-539-2020. Use bureau code 4325951. For information, visit brazoria.agrilife.org/ or call the Extension office at 979-864-1558.
Aug. 2
Dive-In Movie: 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson outdoor pool, 300 Magnolia St. Free admission; concessions for sale. Glow-in-the-dark fun while floating in the pool and watching “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Call 979-297-4533.
Free Senior Citizen Golden Cat Breakfast: 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Westside Elementary, 1001 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. Free breakfast. Sign up for a Golden Cat pass, which gets free admission to general seating at home Angleton ISD sporting events. Minimum 62 years old. Call Brittany Blanchard at 979-864-8038.
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Aug. 3
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Abner Jackson Plantation, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Visit the site of the namesake of Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-1570.
2019 Horse Seminar: 5 to 7:30 p.m. at AdLaur Farms, 2333 Fairway Drive, Alvin. Free workshop, but register ahead of event. Meal provided. For information, visit brazoria.agrilife.org/ or register by calling the Extension office at 979-864-1558.
Aug. 6
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Aug. 8
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Aug. 9
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Aug. 10
Lake Jackson Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally grown and handmade foods, crafts and other items; live music, kids activities, workshops and more. Visit lakejacksonfarmersmarket.com.
Felipe Fighting Cancer Benefit: Noon at Clute Municipal Park under the big pavilion, 100 Parkview Drive. DJ and kids entertainment, silent auction and $12 BBQ plates available. Call Wendy at 979-730-9776 or Lisa at 409-356-3310.
Brazosport Symphony Summer Fundraiser: 6 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. An evening full of great food, music, dancing and fun featuring Intercoastal Pirates. Visit bcfas.org/ to purchase tickets.
August 11
History Talks: Cholera Morbus, the Great Leveler of 1832-33: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton.Take part in an exploratory discussion of the critical impact of storm and disease on almost everything in 1832 and ‘33. Call 979-849-5965.
Downtown Freeport Market Square: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Creeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Call 979-233-0066.
Back to School Giveaway: 10 a.m. at The Rock Church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Free backpacks with school supplies to the first 200 students while supplies last. Celebrate with guest Charles Johnson. For students from all area schools. Visit trcfamily.org/ or call 979-265-5487.
Aug. 15
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Aug. 16
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Aug. 17
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon on one of the waterways in Brazoria County. Hosted by Small Watercraft Club. Free. Bring own boat or one can be provided. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Call 979-864-1152 or email mikem@brazoria-county.com.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Volunteers collect baseline data on bird populations at the sanctuary. See birds up close. GCBO Nature Store will be open. Call 979-480-0999.
Aug. 22
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Aug. 23
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Aug. 24
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Aug. 29
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Aug. 30
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Sept. 5
Angleton American Legion Post 241 meeting: 7 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Meetings are the first Thursday of the month. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Sept. 8
History Talks: Death and Honor: 2 to 5 p.m. at Stephen F. Austin-Munson Historical County Park, 41885 Highway 288, Angleton. Discussion of extra-legal conflict resolution between the colonists and citizens of Texas in the early years. Insults, whether real or imagined, could be lethal. Call 979-849-5965.
Sept. 14
Brazoria County Latin Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St. Food, music, performances, ballet folklorico and more. Contact gaguirre@bchispanicchamber.com or letyjimenezler@elementsmassage.com to inquire about sponsorship and for performance options. Visit bchispanicchamber.net/
Sept. 26
Angleton Enterprise Mixer: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shady’s Porch Pub, 840 E. Mulberry St., Angleton.Drinks, live music, food and networking with other business and community leaders. Sponsored by Scott M. Brown and Associates, Attorneys at Law. Visit angletonchamber.org or call 979-849-6443.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.