Today
62nd annual Heritage Gala: 6 to 10 p.m. at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. Havana Nights theme. Dining, dancing, bidding and more. Prices vary. Presented by Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Call Nina at 979-849-6443 or visit angletonchamber.org.
55 Alive Safe Driving Class: 1 to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Citizens Center, 205 N. Oak St., Sweeny in the senior center. AARP Members costs $15 and $20 for non-members. Residents 55 or older welcome. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
MLK Community Worship Service: 7 p.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1615 Skinner St., Freeport. Speaker will be the Rev. Christopher Gordon of Houston. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Breathe and Be Better Class: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Center for Pulmonary Rehabilitation, 146 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Free. Open to public and all ages. RSVP to Peggy Howell at 979-848-9198.
Traveling “The Chisholm Trail” Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center, 208 W. Smith St., Brazoria, in the Railroad Museum wing. Free. Continues through March 10. Call 979-798-8114.
Friday
Bingo Pop and Dot Fundraiser: 6 to 9 p.m. at Great Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Mini games, concessions, silent auction and more. Participants receive free bag of chosen popcorn. Call 979-422-0714.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Live music, dancing, door prizes and more. $8 per person or $15 per couple. Call 979-849-9774.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Hall, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. $10 a plate. Call in orders for delivery in West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach and Old Ocean must be made before 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Blood drive: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Robert Turner College and Career High School, 4717 Bailey Road, Pearland. Call Rebekah Farmer at 281-727-1600 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
MLK Banquet: 6 p.m. at Brazosport College’s Dow Academic Center, 500 College Boulevard, Lake Jackson. Keynote speaker will be Justice Michael Morgan of North Carolina Supreme Court. Contact Mary at 713-299-5390.
Dunes Day: 9 a.m. to noon at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Organized by Brazoria County Parks Department. Recycle Christmas trees into beneficial sand dunes that protect the Brazoria County coastline. Volunteers meet at park. Call Mike at 979-864-1541.
Family Day Game: 12 to 4 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Games galore in many forms. Free family activity. Call 979-265-4582.
Patti Austin Live Performance: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Grammy award winning artist. $45 for adults; $40 for senior citizens and college employees; and $20 for students and kids. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Sunday
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
Monday
MLK Grand Parade and Festival: 11 a.m. parade starts from downtown Freeport down Second Street and Brazosport Boulevard and ending at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., where festival and program follow. Call Mary at 713-299-5390.
Laughter Yoga: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to all ages and abilities. Bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
