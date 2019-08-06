Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Fit Mind, Healthy Body Book Club: 5:15 p.m. at Angleton Library,401 E. Cedar St. Discussing “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty. Call 979-864-1519.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Single Adult Seniors Dinner: 6:30 p.m. at Chilis, 103 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Single seniors 50 and older join for dinner and fellowship. Call Linda at 979-292-9168.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Lunch is $10, pay at the door. Speaker Christopher Ballew shares the works of “True to Life Ministries” in our community. Visitors welcome. Call 979-864-6610.
Kids Planetarium Show: Lobby opens at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. at The Center, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Join witty Coyote in a fast-paced show that explores Coyote’s confusion about the universe. He entices viewers to think about how the Earth, moon and sun work together as a system. Call 979-265-7661.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Olin Corp., 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Contact Trixie McCall at 979-238-9708 or tlmccall@olinbc.com, or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Baby Bounce: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Infant/Toddler storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 0 to 3. Focus on music and movement. Call 979-265-4582.
Tinker Tuesdays: 4:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Adult craft: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Marble Mania: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
One-on-one tech help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Wednesday
Friends of the Library meeting: 6 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5; open to everyone. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Baby bounce: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult Book Club: Noon at Freeport Library, 410 Brazosport Blvd. Discussiong “Transcription: by Kate Atkinson. Call 979-233-3622.
Venomous snakes: 3 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
One-on-one tech help: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Genealogy Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Share experiences and tips. All are welcome. Call 979-245-2590.
Storytime: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Danbury yoga: 5 to 6 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Thursday
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
History Talk — Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Paul Pedisich explores the role of the Guadalupe Hidalgo Treaty in the history of Texas and United States. Free event. Call 979-864-1208.
Human Trafficking in our Backyard — A Panel Discussion: 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Refuge for Women Texas Gulf Coast will offer the community an opportunity to learn more about human trafficking. Panel members have been invited to offer insight about trafficking itself, how it is affecting our area and ways to get involved battling against it. Visit www.rfwtxgulfcoast.org.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s Talk: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury campus professional building, 146 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. The Gluten Intolerance Group Of the Gulf Coast discusses dementia and Alzheimer’s prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Call 979-709-8780.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Teen Snackchats: 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Staff Picks Book Club: 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Discussing “The Masterpiece” by Francine Rivers. Call 979-548-2567.
Smash Glass: 6 to 8 p.m. in the art studio at The Center for Arts and Sciences, 400 College Drive, Clute. Arrange colorful glass pieces on a canvas and then pour resin. No skills needed. All supplies included along with appetizers and bottled water. Art will be ready for pick up in 24 hours. $40 for 8-by-10. Call Linda Strickland 979-201-8258 or visit Linda Strickland Art or Smash Glass on Facebook. Register at www.bcfas.org/art.
