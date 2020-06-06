Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Sunday
Sunday Service: 11 a.m. at Unity Church of Christianity, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Open to the public. Call 979-239-8286.
Tuesday
Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon: 10 a.m. every Tuesday in June via Zoom. Fellowship and sharing prayers. Email dlw101556@gmail.com for link to join. Call 979-308-6125.
June 20
Prayer Line: 10 a.m. For anyone needing prayers. Contact 1-415-464-6800 code 25111 or mail the prayer to FMBC at P.O. Box 2758 Freeport, TX 77542.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.