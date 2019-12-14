Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Featuring selections from Handel’s “Messiah” and “The Nutracker.” Tickets $25. Call 979-265-7661 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Tire Drive: 9 a.m. to noon at Brazoria County Maintenance Yard, 7315 Corporate Drive, Manvel. Bring up to eight tires per household for recycling to help reduce mosquitoes. Contact Bill Ray at 281-844-3653 or bill@homelandpreparedness.org.
Christmas in Brazoria: Noon to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Civic Center 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Arts and crafts, carriage rides, kids activities, Santa Claus, food and entertainment. Call 979-798-6100.
Christmas Crafternoons: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Come craft some easy-peasy Christmas garlands and paper snowflakes. Something for all ages. Call 979-297-1570.
Procrastinator Santa Market: 1 to 6 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-4656.
Candlelight Christmas: 6 to 9 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Tour the plantation house and grounds decorated in the style of an 1800s Texas Christmas. Cookies, Santa and the reading of “Texas Night Before Christmas.” Free admission. Call 979-345-4656.
Christmas in the Park: 5 to 7 p.m. at Richwood Municipal Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive. Festive outdoors Christmas celebration featuring Santa Claus, hot chocolate bar, kids crafts, and more. Presented by Keep Richwood Beautiful. Call 979-265-2082 or contact Kimberly at krbexecutivedirector@gmail.com.
Ugly Sweater 5K: 8 a.m. Kids Run, 8:15 a.m. 5K Run/Walk at Angleton Veterans Gazebo Park, 115 E. Magnolia St. Fees $25 5K runners; $10 Kids Run (2-12 years old). Register at www.raceentry.com or Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Contact Lauren Stroud at 979-549-0410 or smith@angleton.tx.us.
Home Decorating Contest: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Cash prizes of $250 each will be awarded in two categories, riverfront property shoreline under 100 feet and riverfront property shoreline of more than 100 feet. Presented by Friends of the River San Bernard. No entry fee. Visit www.sanbernardriver.com.
33rd annual Lighted Boat Parade: 5:30 to 8 p.m. at FM 521 bridge, ends at FM 2611 Churchill bridge. Public viewing areas on the San Bernard River — FM 521 boat ramp, for Community Center, Dido’s Restaurant, FM 2611 Churchill bridge boat ramp. Boat must be lighted and decorated on both sides. Cash prizes of $250 each will be awarded in two categories, boats 24 feet or less, and 25 feet or more. Presented by Friends of the River San Bernard. Must be registered to win cash prize. No entry fee. Call Kevin at 979-482-6429.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Christmas at the Brazos Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson between Hibbett Sports and Imagine Nails inside the Brazos Mall. Contact 979-297-8002.
Christmas Musical “Candy Cane Lane: A Recipe for Life”: 6 p.m. today and Sunday at Community Baptist Church, 6114 Fifth St., Danbury. Free, open to public. Call 979-922-8491.
Luncheon of Honor: 1 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave. Free celebration of the life and legacy of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Grovey. Call Sandra at 979-709-1312.
Democrats U.S. Senate Candidate Forum: 2 to 4 p.m. Angleton West Annex, 451 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Meet Royce West, Chris Bell, Sema Hernandez and Jack Daniel Foster. Call 713-906-2458.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Monday will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Christmas on the Bayou: 6 to 10 p.m. at Capt. Mark’s Bastrop Marina, 4515 Trammel St., Freeport. Performance by Reverly, boat parade at dark, ugly sweater contest, Santa and more. Call 832-877-9242.
Sunday
Awards Party: Noon at Liquid Rides, 2602 FM 521, Brazoria. All boat parade participants and their crew, home decorating participants and San Bernard River residents invited. Visit and Christmas coloring contest.
Christmas mini musical: 6 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church sanctuary, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. The Children’s Choir will present “Angels Say What?!” Hear the familiar story of the birth of Baby Jesus from the angels’ perspective. Call 979-233-3602.
Christmas Tour of Homes: 2 to 5 p.m. at Angleton-area homes. Admission $20; tickets available at participating homes during tour: 900 Hoelewyn St., Angleton; 3 Oak Park Court, Angleton; 222 Windsong Drive, Angleton; and 25033 CR 48, Angleton. Refreshments and live entertainiment at The Oaks at Oak Plantation, 19706 FM 521, Rosharon. Presented by BASF. Call 979-849-6443 or visit angletonchamber.org.
Monday
Senior citizen iPhone class: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. RSVP at 979-415-2600.
Freeport Senior Citizens Lunch: 10 a.m. to noon at River Place, 500 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Music, fun, door prizes and more. Free lunch. Open to all area senior citizens. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
Tuesday
Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of the winter circle of constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m at UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus in the Professional Building, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Homemade cookies for all donors. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at: www.giveblood.org code 1076.
Wednesday
Free Community Event: 5 to 7 p.m. at Costa Verde Apartments, 101 Verde Drive, Clute. Cookies, hot chocolate, visit Santa at our Costa Verde “North Pole” and complimentary photo booth. Call 979-665-5851.
