Juvenile Inshore
Fish Pounds Year Hometown
Croaker 2.8 1998 Joshua Aden, Freeport
Drum 43.7 1988 Mistie Beaty, Danbury
Drum (under 30“) 14.85 1996 Nicholas Dayton, Clute
Flounder (Gigged) 4.61 2012 Caleb O’Neal, Sweeny
Flounder (H&L) 6.56 2019 Tanner White, Sweeny
Gafftop 7.65 2002 Kassie Sobotik, West Columbia
Gar 156.2 1999 James Spoor, Angleton
Redfish (under 28“) 11.8 1998 Russell Smith, Freeport
Sand Trout 3.29 2016 Jake Adame, Alvin
Sheepshead 9.08 2011 Valerie Scapetta, Tomball
Speckled Trout 7.67 2000 Jeffery Leitch, Freeport
Juvenile Offshore
Amber Jack 75.7 2008 Drew Psencik, Richwood
Barracuda 33.8 2012 Drew Psencik, Richwood
Bonita 13.97 1988 Mark Phillips, Angleton
Crevalle Jack 31 2013 Mackenzie Baron, Freeport
Dolphin Fish 32.3 2008 Hunter Reed, Houston
King Mackerel 55 1982 James Howell, Lake Jackson
Ling 55 1994 Mike Swansey, Freeport
Red Snapper 31.8 1996 Jacob Crosby, Lake Jackson
Shark 405 1997 Kenneth Johnson, Angleton
Spanish Mackerel 5.42 1994 Travis Hall, Angleton
Largest Fish (Shark) 405 1997 Kenneth Johnson, Angleton
Spearfishing
+Amber or Crevalle Jack 97 2008 Jasen Gast, Houston
+Black Grouper 93.5 2009 Douglas Stancil, Houston
Grouper Family 321.5 1973 Stan Cates, Virgin Islands
King or Ling 62.5 1980 Jim Rio, Lake Jackson
Snapper or Spadefish 61 1982 Jackie Reid, Brazoria
Adult Inshore
Croaker 4.61 2015 Derrick Jones, Clute
Drum 54.5 1988 Reese Murray, Lake Jackson
Flounder (Gigged) 8.28 2019 Lloyd Langlinais, Angleton
Flounder (H&L) 7.7 1996 Ronnie Bohon, Clute
Gafftop 9.5 1985 John Tracy, Lake Angleton
Gar 203.5 1992 Keith Mullins, Clute
Redfish (under 30“) 12.4 1983 Larry Thompson, Lake Jackson
Redfish (under 28“) 12.15 2000 Russell Smith, Freeport
Sand Trout 3.15 2016 Justin Lowry , West Columbia
Sheepshead 9.6 1991 Rueben Grothe, Jr. Angleton
Speckled Trout 10.57 1975 Charles Tipps, Sweeny
Adult Offshore
Amber Jack 116.4 2009 Pete Kurtz, Sargent
Barracuda 45 1974 Bill Johnson, Houston
+Bonita 27 1969 Eddie Groth, Lake Jackson
Crevalle Jack 32.5 1969 WA Sanford, Houston
Dolphin Fish 57 1976 Cathy Norman, Brazoria
Grouper Family 359.5 1971 Bill Brown, Dallas
King Mackerel 60 1979 Ray Rhodes, Dallas
Ling 80.6 2012 John Shults, Freeport
Marlin (Blue) 594.45 1997 Carl Hutchins, Humble
Marlin (White) 87 1983 Randy Moffett, Houston
Red Snapper 34.12 1992 C.R. Penney, Houston
Sailfish 76 1978 Dennis Smith, Houston
Shark 888.30 2013 Alfredo Ramos, Jr., Texas City
Spanish Mackerel 8.9 2014 Stephen Matthews, Lake Jackson
Tarpon 7‘ 1/2” 1962 John Barton, Freeport
Tuna 190 1985 Carl Vaughan III, Bridge Harbor
Wahoo 91.7 2007 Patrick John Varga, Lake Jackson
Largest Fish (Shark) 888.30 2013 Alfredo Ramos, Jr., Texas City
Non-Grand Prize
Largest Blue Crab 2.35 2016 Misty Srubar, Sweeny
Largest Live Shell 8.31 1984 David Melass, Lake Jackson
Largest Hard Head 2.90 2008 Chad Sandridge, Freeport
Bull Red 53.1 2003 Brandon Auer, Danbury
