Juvenile Inshore

Fish Pounds Year Hometown

Croaker 2.8 1998 Joshua Aden, Freeport

Drum 43.7 1988 Mistie Beaty, Danbury

Drum (under 30“) 14.85 1996 Nicholas Dayton, Clute

Flounder (Gigged) 4.61 2012 Caleb O’Neal, Sweeny

Flounder (H&L) 6.56 2019 Tanner White, Sweeny

Gafftop 7.65 2002 Kassie Sobotik, West Columbia

Gar 156.2 1999 James Spoor, Angleton

Redfish (under 28“) 11.8 1998 Russell Smith, Freeport

Sand Trout 3.29 2016 Jake Adame, Alvin

Sheepshead 9.08 2011 Valerie Scapetta, Tomball

Speckled Trout 7.67 2000 Jeffery Leitch, Freeport

Juvenile Offshore

Amber Jack 75.7 2008 Drew Psencik, Richwood

Barracuda 33.8 2012 Drew Psencik, Richwood

Bonita 13.97 1988 Mark Phillips, Angleton

Crevalle Jack 31 2013 Mackenzie Baron, Freeport

Dolphin Fish 32.3 2008 Hunter Reed, Houston

King Mackerel 55 1982 James Howell, Lake Jackson

Ling 55 1994 Mike Swansey, Freeport

Red Snapper 31.8 1996 Jacob Crosby, Lake Jackson

Shark 405 1997 Kenneth Johnson, Angleton

Spanish Mackerel 5.42 1994 Travis Hall, Angleton

Largest Fish (Shark) 405 1997 Kenneth Johnson, Angleton

Spearfishing

+Amber or Crevalle Jack 97 2008 Jasen Gast, Houston

+Black Grouper 93.5 2009 Douglas Stancil, Houston

Grouper Family 321.5 1973 Stan Cates, Virgin Islands

King or Ling 62.5 1980 Jim Rio, Lake Jackson

Snapper or Spadefish 61 1982 Jackie Reid, Brazoria

Adult Inshore

Croaker 4.61 2015 Derrick Jones, Clute

Drum 54.5 1988 Reese Murray, Lake Jackson

Flounder (Gigged) 8.28 2019 Lloyd Langlinais, Angleton

Flounder (H&L) 7.7 1996 Ronnie Bohon, Clute

Gafftop 9.5 1985 John Tracy, Lake Angleton

Gar 203.5 1992 Keith Mullins, Clute

Redfish (under 30“) 12.4 1983 Larry Thompson, Lake Jackson

Redfish (under 28“) 12.15 2000 Russell Smith, Freeport

Sand Trout 3.15 2016 Justin Lowry , West Columbia

Sheepshead 9.6 1991 Rueben Grothe, Jr. Angleton

Speckled Trout 10.57 1975 Charles Tipps, Sweeny

Adult Offshore

Amber Jack 116.4 2009 Pete Kurtz, Sargent

Barracuda 45 1974 Bill Johnson, Houston

+Bonita 27 1969 Eddie Groth, Lake Jackson

Crevalle Jack 32.5 1969 WA Sanford, Houston

Dolphin Fish 57 1976 Cathy Norman, Brazoria

Grouper Family 359.5 1971 Bill Brown, Dallas

King Mackerel 60 1979 Ray Rhodes, Dallas

Ling 80.6 2012 John Shults, Freeport

Marlin (Blue) 594.45 1997 Carl Hutchins, Humble

Marlin (White) 87 1983 Randy Moffett, Houston

Red Snapper 34.12 1992 C.R. Penney, Houston

Sailfish 76 1978 Dennis Smith, Houston

Shark 888.30 2013 Alfredo Ramos, Jr., Texas City

Spanish Mackerel 8.9 2014 Stephen Matthews, Lake Jackson

Tarpon 7‘ 1/2” 1962 John Barton, Freeport

Tuna 190 1985 Carl Vaughan III, Bridge Harbor

Wahoo 91.7 2007 Patrick John Varga, Lake Jackson

Largest Fish (Shark) 888.30 2013 Alfredo Ramos, Jr., Texas City

Non-Grand Prize

Largest Blue Crab 2.35 2016 Misty Srubar, Sweeny

Largest Live Shell 8.31 1984 David Melass, Lake Jackson

Largest Hard Head 2.90 2008 Chad Sandridge, Freeport

Bull Red 53.1 2003 Brandon Auer, Danbury

