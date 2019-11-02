Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
A Night of Hope, The Homecoming Show: 7 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazoria County native Justin Gambino in concert with special guest Whitlee Casey. “Anchored” EP release and live-recorded show. General admission $17 available at clarion.brazosport edu; VIP tickets for $35 available at justingambino.com.
Day of the Dead Program: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Altars, food, music, crafts, face painting, themed artwork and more. Hosted in partnership with Brazoria County Library System and the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Call 979-864-1208.
Pollinator Palooza: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quintana Beach County Park, 330 Fifth St., Quintana. Family-friendly event. Activities for the kids featuring live bees and butterflies. Talk with beekeepers and learn how to plant for and attract pollinators. Call 979-233-1461.
Angel Mini-Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Brazoria, 210 W. Louisiana St., Brazoria. Christmas shop and homemade soups and sandwiches. Call 979-798-7757.
The Ladies of Shake, Rattle and Roll: 7 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. $10 person or $100 for a table of 10. BYOB; set-ups provided. Group performing music of the 1950s and ’60s. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Genealogical Workshop registration deadline: Event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Free. Chapter members will assist beginners with genealogical family research. Drinks and snacks provided. Hosted by Fort Velasco Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Call 979-415-5557 or email ft.velascoDAR@yahoo.com.
City Wide Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout West Columbia. Maps available at Prosperity Bank, Texas Gulf Bank, West Columbia City Hall, West Columbia Library and West Columbia Chamber. Call 979-345-3921.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Friday. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Lift Up: 5 to 9 p.m. at Surfside Beach second free entrance. Bonfire and dove balloon release in memory of loved ones. Hosted by Inspirational Crossroads. Registration required at www.inspirationalcrossroads.com/new-events or contact info@inspirationalcrossroads.com.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 23460 FM 1301, West Columbia. $10 fish plates with trimmings. Dine in at Robert Dixon Fellowship Hall or place to-go orders by calling 979-345-3341.
Eighth Annual Treasures by the Sea and Kite Fly-by Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Blue Water Highway, Surfside. Raffle, hot soups, entertainments, vendors, kite show and more. Contact gpavey321@gmail.com.
Abner Jackson Plantation Site Tours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Abner Jackson Plantation, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. Free to the public. Features mid-1800s sugar mill and plantation house ruins. Self-guided tour. Call 979-297-1570.
Arts and Crafts Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th Street, West Columbia. Craft fair, food trucks, silent and live auctions, music and more. Proceeds go toward multiple outreach projects. Call 979-345-4642.
Adult Fall Choir Concert: 7 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church. 522 West Live Oak, Angleton. Worship God in the beauty of his holiness. Call 979-997-3884.
Sunday
Jazz Sunday: 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Jazz sextet will provide music for service. Call 979-297-6003.
Linda Lamkins Benefit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brooks Street Pub, 129 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Lamkins is on hospice care due to being diagnosed with nontuberculosis mycobacterial lung disease with end-stage COPD and emphysema. Money will help with monthly expenses, meds and transportation to and from appointments. Barbecue pulled pork sandwiches and chips will be available for $10 and a silent auction will be held. A Jeep and bike run will follow on Nov. 10. $20 per vehicle/$10 per rider. Call Stacey Winscott at 979-291-9411.
Monday
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. daily through Nov. 9 at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Tuesday
Literacy Night: 5 to 7 p.m. at Freeport Riverplace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, Freeport. Games, storytelling, cookies and more. Free, family fun. Call 979-730-7000 or visit brazosportisd.net.
Single Adult Seniors: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Dinner and fellowship for those 50 and older. Call Linda 979-292-9168.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Galileo’s Telescope: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. Ages 12 and up $5, 11 and under $3. Purchase online at TheCenter@bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 N. Lazy Lane, Clute. Free activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Wednesday
U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free concert. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Free Farmers Market: 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. Free, fresh, healthy foods for the community. All welcome; no income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosport cares.org.
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Senior Thanksgiving Feast: Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the B.R. Hester Event Center, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Senior Citizens 60 and over come enjoy activities, have lunch, and help plan the new program which will provide a place where seniors can gather. Free event. RSVP by November 15. Contact 979-265-8392.
Nov. 7
Literacy Night: 5 to 7 p.m. at The Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Games, storytelling, cookies and more. Free, family fun. Call 979-730-7000 or visit brazosportisd.net.
“42” Dominoes: 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Contact 979-415-2600.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. daily through Saturday at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Nov. 8
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Final day. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Nov. 9
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. “The Great Outdoors” conmcert features music inspired by nature. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
13th annual Novemberfest: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at National Oak Park, 118 S. Magnolia St., Alvin. Car show, arts and crafts, live music featuring the Grateful Geezers and more. Presented by Alvin Rotary Club. All proceeds go back into the community. Visit alvinrotary.org.
Holy Ghost Tent Revival: 7:30 p.m. at Freeport Christian Center, 1717 Yellowstone Ave., Freeport. Powerful word and worship with Pastor Julio and Eva Aluiso. Call 979-709-1563.
Nov. 10
Free Thanksgiving Feast: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia High School, 521 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Free community meal sponsored by local churches, organizations and businesses. Call Agatha Sanchez at 979-201-2144.
Nov. 11
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Nov. 12
Garry Krinsky’s Toying with Science: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive. Tickets $10 each. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Phi Theta Kappa Induction: 6 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3000.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Card-Making: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Nov. 13
Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Lunch: 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. $10 per person. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Nov. 14
Literacy Night: 5 to 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Games, storytelling, cookies, and more. Free, family fun. Call 979-730-7000 or visit brazosportisd.net.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
Nov. 15
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. at the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Presented by Brazosport College Drama Department. Call 979-230-3271.
Nov. 16
Brazosport College Drama Department presents “A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. at The Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Richwood. Contact 979-230-3271.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Honors Senior Citizens: 6 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Sports Center, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Tickets for the dinner and program are $20. Contact Suzzane Randon 979-480-2221 or Pastor Randon 979 824-4226.
Nov. 18
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Nov. 19
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Nov. 20
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Nov. 21
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979-230-9564.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. New section of the Bible discussed each week. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
Nov. 22
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Nov. 25
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Nov. 26
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Nov. 27
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Dec. 4
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Dec. 11
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the College for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.