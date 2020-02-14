Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. Benefits veterans, youth and community. Call 979-345-4409.
Valentine Mason Jars: 4 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. For ages 12 to 18. Make your own Valentine mason jar. Call 979-798-2372.
Paint Pour: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Instructed by Linda Strickland. All supplies included. Open to all. No skill or experience required. $40 per person. Call 979-265-7661.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Road, Suite 1020, Angleton. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Danbury High School, 5611 Panther Drive, Danbury.Call Patty Bowles at 979-922-1226 pr make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 451 N. Velasco St., Angleton. . Call Arthur Velasquez at 281-756-1575 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Prayer Line: 10 a.m. For anyone needing prayers. Contact 415-464-6800 code 25111, or mail the prayer to FMBC at P.O. Box 2758 Freeport, TX 77542.
Angleton Republican Women Meeting: 10:30 a.m. at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 451 N. Velasco, Angleton, in the tax office. Speaker Felicia Harris Hoss presents her new political information website. Open to the public. Call Anita at 979-864-0132.
“Respiratory Relief” class of Edgar Cayce: 2 to 4 p.m. at Unity Church of Christianity Brazosport, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Readings given by Ed Jamail. Call 979-239-8286.
Jack Harvell Mass CPR Class: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Must be 13 or older. Registration required. $20 for book, completion card and class. Contact Sheri at 979-285-1258 or sheri.beeson@brhstx.org.
Daddy/Daughter Sock Hop: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at River Place, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, Freeport. Dress the era. $25 for dad and daughter; $10 for additional daughter. Hosted by Freeport Historical Museum. Call 979-233-0066.
Urban Orchard Series: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Environmental Education Station, 583 Hospital Drive, Angleton. Lecture will offer information on growing and improving your orchard. Cost is $20. Register online at brazoria.agrilife.org.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Volunteers collect baseline data on bird populations at the sanctuary. See birds up close. GCBO Nature Store will be open. Call 979-480-0999.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alvin Community College, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
Seventh annual Texas History Symposium: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, East Columbia. Meal with guest speakers Wade Dillion, artist; Lora-Marie Bernard, author; and Mark Osborne, historian. $20 per ticket. Sponsored by West Columbia Order of Eastern Star. Call 979-285-5949.
Cub Scouts “Bake-O-Ree”: 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 207 E. First, St., Sweeny. Italian-style dinner plates $5. Cakes made by Scouts auctioned. Fundraiser benefits Sweeny Cub Scouts Pack 560. Call Amanda at 979-236-0652.
Valentine Banquet: 6 p.m. at Angleton Central Assembly of God Church, 709 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. A Night in Paris theme. $15 per person for Italian meal or $5 per child for pizza. Funds will be used to send youths to camp. Call 979-849-1208.
BrazCon Teen Comic Convention: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Manvel High School, 19601 Highway 6, Manvel. Live music, cosplay costume contest, crafting, games, vendors and more. You must have a ticket and free ones are available on Eventbrite.com. Call 979-864-1505.
Sunday
Annual Black History Program: 11 a.m. at Zion Temple AME Church, 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. Accompanied by a soul food feast with the Rev. Mark Jackson. Old-fashioned and African attire. Call Clara Johnson at 979-798-8776.
Grief Share Support Group: 5 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. For those grieving the loss of a loved one. Call 979-299-7373.
