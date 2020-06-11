Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Garden Lecture Series: 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. Free. Topic is Deadly Darlings: Poison Ivy and Friends. Hosted by Brazoria County AgriLife Extension and Keep Pearland Beautiful. Join the event at www.facebook.com/brazoriacountyextension. Call 281-489-2795 or visit www.mykpb.org
Adult Flashlight Egg Scramble: 8 p.m. at MacLean Adult Softball Fields, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Over 10,000 eggs including some with prizes. 18 and up. Call 979-297-4533 or visit www.lakejackson-tx.gov.
Live Toddler Story Time: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Blood Drive: 1 to 5:30 p.m. at Alvin Library, 105 S. Gordon St., Alvin. Give blood, save lives. Contact Jennifer at 281-388-4300 or jennifer@bcls.lib.tx.us, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Friday
Drive-In Movie Night: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St., Freeport. Bring own snacks and drinks; must stay in vehicle. Free; open to the public. Hosted by City of Freeport. Call 979-233-3526.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. $10 per plate. Benefits youth, community and veterans. Plates for delivery in West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach and Old Ocean must be ordered before 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Spanish Story Time Live: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Kroger, 800 N. Dixie Drive, Clute. Give blood, save lives. Contact Sharena at 979-265-4737 or Sharena.padilla@stores.kroger.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Food Distribution: Noon at Words of Life Outreach Ministry, 1402 N. Ave. I, Freeport. Open to the public; no income guidelines. Fruits, vegetables, canned goods and meat. While supplies last. Partnered with Houston Food Bank. Call Janedra 979-388-3398 or Pastor Samuel Nelson 979-418-3255.
Teen Summer Theater Camp: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Printed scripts will be delivered. Ages 12 to 18; $150 per person. Hosted by Center for the Arts and Sciences. Register at bcfas.org, Call 979-265-7661.
Live Storybook Challenge: 1 to 1:30 p.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. “Plant a Beanstalk.” Call 979-864-1519.
