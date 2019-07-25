Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
July 25
Shakespeare in the Glen: 8 p.m. today through Saturday and Aug. 1-3, 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 4 at the outdoor stage across from the Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Presenting “The Merchant of Venice.” Free admission. Sunday performances inside the theater. Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 5 to 10 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Thursday events include petting zoo, Willie’s Home Run Party, Willie’s Singing Mosquito Karaoke Show. Admission $1 for all ages; carnival wristbands $15. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
Camp Hope: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today and Friday at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. A Bible-centered summer day camp for children up to seventh grade. $50 per camper, per week. Children can register at any point. Visit christlutheran-lj.com or call 979-297-2013.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. Give residents a stronger voice in resolving our community issues. Call Margaret McMahan at 979-230-9564.
ADK Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Family Life Center of First Baptist Church, 237 E. Locust St., Angleton. Annual home-cooked meal prepared by Angleton teachers in Gamma Eta sorority to raise funds for scholarships and projects. Silent auction. $10 tickets. Call Linda Winder at 979-864-6650.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. at the Wellness Center, 505 N. Main St., Sweeny. Sponsored by Rotary Club of Sweeny. Contact Lisa Brunner at 979-548-4004 or lbrunner@sweenyhospital.org.or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Oak Village Healthcare, 204 Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact Tami Fitzgerald at tamifitzgerald@gcltc.com or 979-265-4221, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 2:30 to 7 p.m. at The Recreation Center (Studio 5), 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Mallory Doyle at 979-297-4533, or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Mini Musicians: 10 to 11 a.m. at
Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Storytime Fun: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at Manvel Library 20514B Highway 6. Call 281-489-7596.
Toddler storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Ages 3 to 6. Music, stories, activities and/or crafts available. Call 979-265-4582.
Tea and talk book club: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discuss "Harry's Trees" by Jon Cohen. Call 979-415-2590.
Space Camp: 2 to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Christmas in July: 2 to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Solar Busy Bag: 2 to 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Family Fun Night: 6 to 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Games and activities to win books. Call 979-415-2590.
July 26
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 5 p.m. to midnight at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Friday events include concerts, doubles horseshoe tournament, barbecue cookoffs, petting zoo, Willie’s Treasure Chest. Admission free for 5 and younger, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and 65 and older, all others $15; carnival wristbands $20. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
Shakespeare in the Glen: 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Aug. 1-3, 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 4 at the outdoor stage across from the Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Presenting “The Merchant of Venice.” Free admission. Sunday performances inside the theater. Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
Camp Hope: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. A Bible-centered summer day camp for children up to seventh grade. $50 per camper, per week. Children can register at any point. Visit christlutheran-lj.com or call 979-297-2013.
Dawn of the Space Age: 7 p.m. at The BASF Planetarium, Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space. A full dome planetarium film. Not recommended for children under 5. Purchase tickets in advance at bcfas.org or at the door 15 minutes before show time.
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241 angleton@gmail.com.
Movie Matinee: 2 to 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Showing “E.T.: The Extraterrestrial.” Popcorn and drinks provided. Call 979-864-1519.
Blood drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazoria County Appraisal District, 500 N. Chanaga St., Angleton. Contact Tammy Dirba at tdirba@brazoriacad.org or 979-849-7792, Ext. 240, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Fun Art Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Movie Matinee: 2 to 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show: 2 to 4 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Fun Art Friday: 2 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Playing with Marbles: 2 to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
July 27
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Saturday events include concerts, doubles washers tournament, doubles cornhole tournament, barbecue cookoffs, petting zoo, Willie’s Treasure Chest, carnival rides and more. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
Kidfest Hawaiian Luau Party: 5 to 9 p.m. at Freeport Memorial Park on East Park Avenue, downtown Freeport. Featuring entertainment by Drums of Tahiti Revue, hula dance contests, activities and games for kids. Free admission. Call 979-233-0066.
Shakespeare in the Glen: 8 p.m. today, Thursday, Friday and Aug. 3, 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 4 at the outdoor stage across from the Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Presenting “The Merchant of Venice.” Free admission. Sunday performances inside the theater. Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Self Care Herbal Workshop: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Master Herbalist Rebecca Laurent of Bekka's Planet examines physical imbalances caused by everyday products and herbal alternatives. Tickets $30 to $40. Purchase them at Brazoria County Historical Museum. Call 979-864-1208.
Brazosport Cares Free Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Brazoria, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Local churches and the Brazoria Lions Club present a free farmers market, fresh foods at no charge while supplies last. Participants urged to bring their IDs and their own reusable bags for food transport. People available to help apply or renew for SNAP, TANF (temporary assistance), Medicaid/Chip, and other resources. Call 979-964-4332 or 713-628-8991.
Monarch Butterfly Conservation: 11 a.m. to noon at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Learn about monarch butterfly conservation. Family program presented by Angleton Parks and Recreation. Call 979-864-1519.
Hymns and Stories Concert: 7 p.m. at Covenant EP Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Indelible Grace founder Kevin Twit and his son, Cooper Twit, perform traditional hymns in contemporary style. Reception follows. Free tickets at cepclj.org/events/events-2. Call the church office at 979-297-3049.
South Brazoria Democrats Club Meeting: VDR Training from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m., meeting 10 to 11 a.m. at Union Hall Local No. 564, 2120 North Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Call 713-906-2458.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, in Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at www.giveblood.org.
Coloring Day: all day at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
LEGO Challenge: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Galaxy Painted Jars: 2 to 3 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Pool party: 6 to 8 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Ticketed event. Must have completed level 3. Call 979-345-3394.
July 28
Rory the Warrior Ride for Heroes: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. motorcycles, Jeeps other vehicles depart at 10 a.m. from fire/soccer field in Angleton and ride to Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd. Festivities include barbecue plates, raffle, auctions, kids activities and more. Events aimed at raising awareness of child drowning dangers and benefiting local firefighters. Call Sherry at 979-215-1277 or Jason at 979-373-1881.
St. Joseph Church Guest Speakers: 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Four The four Williams sisters Angie, Edmeryl, Pauline, and Donna speak. Theme is "Things happen when Jesus comes to town." Call Nannie Austin 979-418-2653.
Shakespeare in the Glen: 2 p.m. today and Aug. 4, 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the outdoor stage across from the Seidule Drama Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Presenting “The Merchant of Venice.” Free admission. Sunday performances inside the theater. Call the box office at 979-230-3271.
Pastor and Wife 19th-Year Appreciation: 2:30 p.m. at First St. Emanuel Baptist Church, 2023 Skinner St., Freeport. Guest speaker R.H. Thompson of Greater First Baptist Church in Houston. Everyone invited. Call 979-233-2440.
