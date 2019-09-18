Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Transportation and Infrastructure Summit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Liberty Alumni Hall in the Alvin ISD Heritage Complex, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd. Speakers include Brazoria County Engineer Matt Hanks, Brandon Wade of the Gulf Coast Water Authority, Robert Benz of the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and Robert Garza, assistant vice chancellor of government relations at A&M. Tickets $50. Presented by Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County. RSVP to 979-848-0560 or gabew@eda-bc.com.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Call 979-415-2600.
Genealogy club: 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Share experiences and tips. All levels welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschools tory time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Geared toward children 0 to 5, but all welcome. Call 979-233-3622.
One-on-one tech help sessions: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Personal assistance with computers or other devices by session. Register at front desk. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Theme is pirates. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool storytime: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Baby bounce: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Teen book club: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
DIY with Maria: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Yoga: 5 to 6 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Beginner yoga with videos. Call 979-922-1905.
Thursday
Sweeny Rotary Fajita Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch, 5 to 7 p.m. dinner at Sweeny Community Center, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Beef or chicken fajita plates $10; eat in or take out. Call 979-481-0490.
Business Hall of Fame Inductions: 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Honoring Ann Johnston, Dr. Gregg Knape, Jarrod Smith and Mike Sorrell. Tickets $75 each. Call 979-549-0800 or email Kimberly.Effenberger@ja.org.
History and Architecture: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. The former courthouse building has served many purposes and is known to be the oldest public building in Brazoria County. Chris Hutson, architect of Hutson Gallagher, discusses the evolving history and architecture of the building. Free; public welcome. Call 979-864-1208 or visit bchm.com.
Starting a Business Part 1: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Richwood. The fee is $25. Online registration required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc. Contact 979-230-3380.
Brush Control and Sprayer Calibration: 6 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. program at Galveston County Extension Office, 4102 Main St., La Marque. $15 advance, $20 at the door. Presented by Baron Rector. Register at brazoria.agrilife.org or galveston.agrilife.org. Call Jean Godwin 979-864-1558.
Book sale and silent auction: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Benefits the library. Call 979-798-2372.
Emotional Health & Wellness Day: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Gator Hall at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact 979-230-3355.
Mini musicians: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Theme is pirates. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Geared toward ages 3 to 6. Music, stories, activities and/or crafts. Call 979-265-4582.
Kids crafts sugar skulls: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Teen and manga club: 5 to 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. for ages 12 to 18. Call 979-415-2590.
Master garden with Mike: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Adult book club: 6 to 6:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Friday
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Conference and Resource Fair: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free; open to public. Presented by Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project and the church. Call 979-308-4525.
“The Miracle Worker”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic story of Annie Sullivan and her deaf/blind student Helen Keller. Tickets available at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 2000 FM 1459, Sweeny. $10 a plate. Benefits youths, the community and veterans. Call in orders for delivery around West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach and Old Ocean areas before 10 a.m. Call 979-345-4409.
Saturday
S cience Fest for Kids: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Free, hands-on science and engineering activities provided by area organizations. Call 979-297-1570.
Youth fishing: 9 a.m. to noon at Sea Center Texas, 300 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Catch-and-release event for 16 and younger accompanied by adult. Bring sunscreen, hat, lawn chair and fishing gear, including bait with barbless hooks. No artificial bait or treble hooks. Volunteers and staff will assist. Call 979-292-0100.
Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Watch hummers dart in and out of nectar-producing flowers or spy sipping at feeders, bird-banding and more. Admission $4 adults, children 12 and younger free. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Thunder on the Brazos: 6 to 9 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside. Live and silent auction, catered dinner. Presented by Old Velasco/Surfside Beach Historical Association. Proceeds benefit rebuilding of Fort Velasco. Tickets $50; contacting Dortha Pekar at dortha@fortvelasco.org.
2019 Brazoria County Biker Bash: 10 a.m. to midnight at Bridge Harbor Yacht Club, 411 Sailfish St., Freeport. A day full of live bands, motorcycle rally rides, contests, bike and car shows. Presented by Landshark Entertainment and Fort Velasco Chapter of Los Carnales/La Familia MC. Entertainment lineup at #landsharkentertainment.
Library Bash: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Craft show, food truck, book sale and silent auction. Call 979-798-2372.
Brotherhood Institute: 8:30 a.m. continental breakfast, 9 a.m. program at St. Joesph Baptist Church, 2365 CR 400, Freeport. Call the Rev. Climmie Ratliff at 979-236-2646.
Round-up Bazaar: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Pulled pork plates, live and silent auctions, bake sale and children’s games. Call Jan Smith 979-299-4440.
Texas Navy Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 Nat Hickey Lane, Freeport. $10 admission includes lunch. Commemorate, celebrate and educate. Call 979-233-0066.
