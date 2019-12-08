Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazospo rt Chamber Holiday Tour of Homes: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazosport-area homes. Tickets $20 available at the chamber office or at participating homes. Call 979-285-2501 or visit brazosport.org.
“Christmas Belles”: 2:30 p.m. today at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Church Christmas program about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Director: Becky Gore-LaRoche; Assistant Director Mason Rod. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/center-stages.
Freeport Christmas Story Market: 1 to 8 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave, Freeport. Food, craft vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Call 979-233-0066.
Christmas mini-musical: 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. The Chancel Choir will present “Christmas, the Story that Never Grows Old” by Dave Clark, a delightful mix of new Christmas songs and traditional carols. Call 979-233-3602.
63rd annual Living Nativity: 7 and 7:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. A live production of the story of the birth of our Savior, Jesus. Free warm beverages and cookies after performances. Free. Call 979-297-6003.
4th annual Brazosport Worship Choir Christmas Concert: 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Traditional and contemporary choral music, solos, ensembles and audience participation. Free. An offering will be received at the conclusion. Call 979-297-2496.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Goe Harley-Davidson 37th Annual Toy Run: Registration begins at noon with kickstands up at 1:30 p.m. Ride from Goe Harley-Davidson to Freeport Park. Unwrapped toy or donation required to ride. All donations go to Salvation Army’s Toys For Tots Toy Drive. Call Howard or Susan at 979-849-3681.
Grand Market at the Brazos: Noon to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Mall, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Drawings, giveaways, shopping, food and more. Located in side. Call 979-297-8001.
Appreciation Service: 3 p.m. at Tri nity Worship & Outreach, 312 W. Bernard Street, West Columbia. Celebrating Pastor Anthony J. and Lady LaTile Hall. Open to public. Special guest Pastor Theola Allison of Mount Pilgrim First Baptist Church in Sweeny. Call 979-345-7775.
Feast Day Fiesta: 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 310 N. McKinney St., Sweeny. Open to public. Reception will follow after Mass. Call 979-548-2020.
Mattress Fundraiser: Noon to 6 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Name brands priced up to 50 percent off retail. Adjustable bases, massage chairs, pillows, protectors, sheets and frames available. Profits go to the band and color guard. Call 979-730-7300.
Jingle and Mingle: 4 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Chili with fixings, hot cocoa and s’mores, cookie decorating, carols, Santa and more. Call 979-849-6305.
Monday
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Bra zosport College Wind Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Directed by Richard Birk. Performance will include many well-known holiday favorites. Call 979-230-3658
“Nunsense” auditions: 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at The Dow Arena Theatre in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Looking for five adult women of any ethnicity. Backstage and technical crew members needed. Call “Nunsense” director Craig Fritz at 281-979-3158 or 979-265-7661.
6th annual Christmas Party and Open House: 5 to 7 p.m. at Airport Terminal, 8000 Airport Way, Angleton. Refreshments include corn chowder, chili, finger foods and desserts. Hosted by Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport of Brazoria County. Call 979-849-5755.
Holiday Food Fair: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Open to the public. Free. Stock up for the holidays. Sponsored by the Office of Student Life, Brazosport Cares and the Houston Food Bank. Hosted in the blue parking lot. Call 979-230-3000.
Tuesday
Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of the winter circle of const ellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
Christmas Square Dance Party with Santa: 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Finger foods and desserts. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Contact Melody at 979-665-7767 or LJpromenaders@gmail.com, or visit Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Senior Citizen Blue Santa Bingo: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Cookies provided. Bring unopened, unwrapped gift for Blue Santa and snack to share. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Cookies with Santa: 10 a.m. at Gibraltar Senior Apartment Homes, 201 Verde Drive, Clute. Free; everyone welcome. Call Dolores at 979-665-5851.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and k nit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-259 0.
Wednesday
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Call 979-265-7661.
Thursday
Gun raffle dinner and drawing: 6 p.m. in the gym at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 205 N. Nevada St., Brazoria. Ticket holders will receive barbecue plate. Four large prizes in addition to gun raffle. Winners need not be present. Benefits Brazoria Lions Club. Ca ll 979-798-4444.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
