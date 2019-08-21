Richwood, TX (77531)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.