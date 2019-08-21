Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Bring a game or play one provided. Bring a snack to share. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Starting a Business Seminar: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Clute. Online registration required, $25 fee. Topics include SBDC small business assistance, small business insurance options, marketing and online presence, business structure and tax compliance, accounting and employees/contractors. Call 979-230-3380 or visit www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
Genealogy Group: 10 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Share experiences and tips. All are welcome. Call 979-245-2590.
Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For children ages 0 to 5. Open to all patrons. Call 979-233-3622.
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Theme is “Back to School.” Call 979-415-2590.
One-on-One Tech Help: 11 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Assistance with computers and other devices. Register at front desk. Call 979-415-2590.
STEM Days: 2 or 4 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Technology: Lego Robotics. Call 979-864-1519.
Lego Brick Time: 2 to 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Baby Bounce: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Tween/Teen STEAM Day: 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For kids interested in learning about STEAM activities. Ages 10 to 18. Call 979-265-4582.
Thursday
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Virginia Hamrick at 979-849-0017 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Author Meet and Greet: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Author Anthony Head shares the story of artist Jesse Trevino and his pride in his Chicago heritage. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Library Book Sale: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Angleton Library, 410 East Cedar St. Semi-annual sale features books, audiobooks and materials withdrawn from the collections of the 12 county branches. Most items $1 or less. Proceeds support the summer reading program and other library projects. Cash and check are accepted. Call 979-864-1505.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 West Broad Street, Freeport. All Freeport citizens invited. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues. Call 979-230-9564.
Blood Drive: 2:30 to 7 p.m. at The Recreation Center (Studio 5), 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Mallory Doyle at 979-297-4533, or mdoyle@lakejacksontx.gov, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Donor Reception and Ribbon-Cutting: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Pavilion, 1900 N. Downing Road, Angleton. For anyone who wants to learn more about the Angleton ISD Education Foundation, free. Teachers receiving grants and donors will also be in attendance. Call Allison at 979-481-9118.
English as a Second Language Class registration: 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Classes start Aug. 29. Call Deborah Williams at 979-236-7295.
Mini Musicians: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Storytime fun: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at Manvel Library, 20514B Highway 6. Music, movement and story fun for toddlers. Call 281-489-7596.
Toddler storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Ages 3 to 6. Music, stories, activities and crafts. Call 979-265-4582.
Kids Crafts: 2 to 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Leftover crafts. Call 979-345-3394.
Friday
Let’s Dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. every Friday at the Angleton American Legion Hall, 1221 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, door prizes. Beer, wine and BYOB setups. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couple. Public invited. Email post241angleton@gmail.com.
Scorpius Planetarium Show: 6:30 p.m. lobby opens, 7 p.m. show begins in the BASF Planetarium at at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Scorpius as a constellation, navigation aide and astronomical wonderland. $5 teens and adults; $3 children under 12. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Saturday
Build a Cardboard Town: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way. Free activity for children and families. Be an architect, engineer or artist by building town out of cardboard. Contact Susan Buell at 979-297-1570 or 979-297-3024.
Schuster Home Museum Open House: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schuster Home Museum, 1130 W. Second St., Freeport. Guided tours available. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-0868.
Church Picnic: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oyster Creek Municipal Park, 4021 FM 523, Oyster Creek. Hosted by First United Missionary Baptist Church. Call 979-239-3999.
