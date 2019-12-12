Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Gun raffle dinner and drawing: 6 p.m. in the gym at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 205 N. Nevada St., Brazoria. Ticket holders will receive barbecue sandwich plate. Four large prizes in addition to gun raffle. Winners need not be present. Benefits Brazoria Lions Club. Call 979-798-4444.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Monday will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Drive, Lake Jackson. Different section of the Bible to discuss and explore. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
Friday
Holiday Movie on the Plaza: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center plaza, 333 Highway 332 E. Showing “The Grinch.” Free admission; concessions for purchase. Showing “The Santa Clause.” Rain or shine; bring lawn chair or blanket. Call 979-297-4533.
Christmas Crafternoons: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Craft some easy-peasy Christmas garlands and paper snowflakes. Something for all ages. Call 979-297-1570.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Featuring selections from Handel’s “Messiah” and “The Nutracker.” Tickets $25. Call 979-265-7661 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Christmas in Brazoria: Noon to 5 p.m. at 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Arts and crafts, carriage rides, kids activities, Santa Claus, food and entertainment. Call 979-798-6100.
Varner-Hogg’s Candlelight Christmas/Procrastinator Santa Market: Market from 1 to 6 p.m. and Candlelight Event from 6 to 9 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Step back in time and tour the plantation house decorated in the style of a mid-1800s Texas Christmas. Victorian Santa will be available for photos. $3 per person; children 5 and younger free. Call 979-345-4656.
Candlelight Christmas: 6 to 9 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Tour the plantation house and grounds decorated in the style of an 1800s Texas Christmas. Cookies, Santa, and the reading of “Texas Night Before Christmas.” Contact 979-345-4656.
Christmas in the Park: 5 to 8 p.m. at Richwood Municipal Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive. Festive outdoors Christmas celebration featuring Santa Claus, hot chocolate bar, kids crafts, and more. Presented by Keep Richwood Beautiful. Call 979-265-2082 or contact Kimberly at krb executivedirector@gmail.com.
Ugly Sweater 5K: 8 a.m. 5K Run/Walk; 8:15 a.m. Kids Run at Angleton Veterans Gazebo Park, 115 E. Magnolia St. Fees $25 5K runners; $10 Kids Run (2-12 years old). Register at www.raceentry.com or Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Contact Lauren Stroud at 979-549-0410 or smith@angleton.tx.us.
Home Decorating Contest: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cash prizes of $250 each will be awarded in two categories, riverfront property shoreline under 100 feet and riverfront property shoreline of more than 100 feet. Presented by Friends of the River San Bernard. No entry fee. Visit sanbernardriver.com.
33rd annual Lighted Boat Parade: 5:30 to 8 p.m. at FM 521 bridge, ends at FM 2611 Churchill bridge. Public viewing areas on the San Bernard River — FM 521 boat ramp, for Community Center, Dido’s Restaurant, FM 2611 Churchill bridge boat ramp. Boat must be lighted and decorated on both sides. Cash prizes of $250 each will be awarded in two categories, boats 24 feet or less, and 25 feet or more. Presented by Friends of the River San Bernard. Must be registered to win cash prize. No entry fee. Call Kevin at 979-482-6429.
Christmas at the Brazos Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson between Hibbett Sports and Imagine Nails inside the Brazos Mall. Call 979-297-8002.
Christmas Musical “Candy Cane Lane: A Recipe for Life”: 6 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, 6114 Fifth Street, Danbury. Free, open to public. Call 979-922-8491.
Luncheon of Honor: 1 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave. Free celebration of the life and legacy of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Grovey. Call Sandra at 979-709-1312.
Brazoria County Democrats U.S. Senate Candidate Forum: 2 to 4 p.m. Angleton West Annex, 451 N. Velasco, Angleton. Meet Royce West, Chris Bell, Sema Hernandez and Jack Daniel Foster. Call 713-906-2458.
Christmas on the Bayou: 6 to 10 p.m. at Capt. Mark’s Bastrop Marina, 4515 Trammel St., Freeport. Performance by Reverly, boat parade at dark, ugly sweater contest, Santa and more. Call 832-877-9242.
Sunday
Christmas Tour of Homes: 2 to 5 p.m. at Angleton-area homes. Admission $20; tickets available in advance at the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce Office, 222 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Presented by BASF. Call 979-849-6443 or visit angletonchamber.org.
Awards Party: Noon at Liquid Rides, 2602 FM 521, Brazoria. All boat parade participants and their crew, home decorating participants and San Bernard river residents invited. Visit and Christmas coloring contest.
Christmas mini musical: 6 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church sanctuary, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. The Children’s Choir will present “Angels Say What?!” Hear the familiar story of the birth of Baby Jesus from the angels’ perspective. Call 979-233-3602.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Monday will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Christmas Musical “Candy Cane Lane: A Recipe for Life”: 6 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, 6114 Fifth St., Danbury. Free, open to public. Call 979-922-8491.
Dec. 16
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Final day for children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum to receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Senior citizen iPhone class: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. RSVP at 979-415-2600.
Freeport Senior Citizens Lunch: 10 a.m. to noon at River Place, 500 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Music, fun, doors prizes and more. Free lunch. Open to all area senior citizens. Call Diane at 979-236-7295.
Dec. 17
Season of Light: 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic Christmas full-dome show celebrating the customs of Christmas and exploring the question, “If the star of Bethlehem was a natural phenomenon, what might it have been?” Includes tour of the winter circle of constellations. Tickets $5. Call 979-265-3376.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Blood Drive: Noon to 7 p.m at UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus in the Professional Building, 132 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Homemade cookies for all donors. Call 979-848-0109 or make an appointment at: www.giveblood.org code 1076.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Dec. 18
Free Community Event: 5 to 7 p.m. at Costa Verde Apartments, 101 Verde Drive, Clute. Cookies, hot chocolate, visit Santa at our Costa Verde “North Pole” and complimentary photo booth. Call 979-665-5851.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Dec. 19
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. For tickets and information, visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Holiday Cookie Class: 6 to 8 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. For Goodness Cakes will teach kids 6 and older how to decorate four nutcracker-themed cookies while enjoying a hot cocoa bar. All materials provided. $20 for museum members, $30 for non-members. Pre-registration required. Call 979-864-1208.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Give a stronger voice to Freeport residents in solving local issues; public welcome. Call 979 -230-9564.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Dr., Lake Jackson. Each week we pick a section of the Bible to discuss and explore it. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
Dec. 20
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. today through Sunday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. For tickets and information, visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Dec. 21
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. today and Sunday at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. For tickets and information, visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Dec. 22
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. A spectacle of familiar Christmas tunes and classic comedy presented in the format of a live AM radio broadcast. Featuring Zack Kibodeaux, Will Hearn and the Blue Water Highway Band. Tickets $25 to $125. For tickets and information, visit www.gochristmasshow.com.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Dec. 23
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 p.m. children’s service, 7:30 p.m. family service at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Call 979-297-3049.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m. at Willow Church, 200 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Experience the true meaning of Christmas. Bring favorite cookies to share afterwards. Call 979-297-4079.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Services: 8 to 9 p.m. at Columbia United Methodist Church, 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia. Call 979-345-4642.
Christmas Eve Services: 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Family service with carols, candlelight and music. At 10 p.m., traditional service with senior choir, pipe organ and guest musicians. Call 979-297-6003.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Family Service and Candlelight Communion: 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Children’s Nativity. Contact 979-297-3046.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Dec. 25
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Dec. 26
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Bible Study: 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 502 Southern Oaks Dr., Lake Jackson. Each week we pick a section of the Bible to discuss and explore it. Free. Contact 979-417-5217.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at The Facts, 720 S. Main, Clute. Free donor gift. Call Gloria Ainsworth at 979-265-7411 or visit www.giveblood.org code 6344.
Dec. 27
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Community Clean up Days: 9 a.m. to noon at Jackson Plantation Historic Site, 1030 FM 2004, Lake Jackson. All are welcome. We will trim tree growth, care for sugar mill ruins, maintain site’s signage, and other helpful tasks. Contact 979-297-1570.
Dec. 29
Combined Church Service: 10 a.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free soup lunch will immediately follow service. Call 979-297-3049.
Children’s African Choir Performance: 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson. Free event. Features beloved children’s songs, traditional spirituals, Gospel favorites and African song and dances. Contact 979-297-3046.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Dance: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Music by Southern County Line. BYOB. Tickets $15 each or $150 per table for 10. Call 979-415-2600.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crochet and knit; any kind of needlework projects welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Jan. 6
Texas A&M Singing Cadets: 7 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. The all-male Texas A&M University Choir will perform for the public. Call 979-481-0075 or 979-230-3658.
Jan. 16
Alive Safe Driving Class: 1 to 5 p.m. at Sweeny Citizens Center, 205 N. Oak St., Sweeny in the senior center. AARP Members costs $15 and $20 for non-members. Residents 55 or older welcome. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.