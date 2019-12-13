Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Holiday Movie on the Plaza: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center plaza, 333 Highway 332 E. Showing “The Grinch.” Free admission; concessions for purchase. Showing “The Santa Clause.” Rain or shine; bring lawn chair or blanket. Call 979-297-4533.
Christmas Crafternoons: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Craft some easy-peasy Christmas garlands and paper snowflakes. Something for all ages. Call 979-297-1570.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Monday will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 S. Highway 288-B. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Saturday
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Featuring selections from Handel’s “Messiah” and “The Nutracker.” Tickets $25. Call 979-265-7661 or visit clarion.brazosport,edu.
Christmas in Brazoria: Noon to 5 p.m. at 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Arts and crafts, carriage rides, kids activities, Santa Claus, food and entertainment. Call 979-798-6100.
Varner-Hogg’s Candlelight Christmas/Procrastinator Santa Market: Market from 1 to 6 p.m. and Candlelight Event from 6 to 9 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Step back in time and tour the plantation house decorated in the style of a mid-1800s Texas Christmas. Victorian Santa will be available for photos. $3 per person; children 5 and younger free. Call 979-345-4656.
Christmas in the Park: 5 to 7 p.m. at Richwood Municipal Park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive. Festive outdoors Christmas celebration featuring Santa Claus, hot chocolate bar, kids crafts, and more. Presented by Keep Richwood Beautiful. Call 979-265-2082 or contact Kimberly at krbexecutivedirector@gmail.com.
Ugly Sweater 5K: 8 a.m. Kids Run; 8:15 a.m. 5K Run/Walk at Angleton Veterans Gazebo Park, 115 E. Magnolia St. Fees $25 5K runners; $10 Kids Run (2-12 years old). Register at www.raceentry.com or Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Contact Lauren Stroud at 979-549-0410 or smith@angleton.tx.us.
Home Decorating Contest: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cash prizes of $250 each will be awarded in two categories, riverfront property shoreline under 100 feet and riverfront property shoreline of more than 100 feet. Presented by Friends of the River San Bernard. No entry fee. Visit www.sanbernardriver.com.
33rd annual Lighted Boat Parade: 5:30 to 8 p.m. at FM 521 bridge, ends at FM 2611 Churchill bridge. Public viewing areas on the San Bernard River — FM 521 boat ramp, for Community Center, Dido’s Restaurant, FM 2611 Churchill bridge boat ramp. Boat must be lighted and decorated on both sides. Cash prizes of $250 each will be awarded in two categories, boats 24 feet or less, and 25 feet or more. Presented by Friends of the River San Bernard. Must be registered to win cash prize. No entry fee. Call Kevin at 979-482-6429.
Candlelight Christmas: 6 to 9 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Tour the plantation house and grounds decorated in the style of an 1800s Texas Christmas. Cookies, Santa, and the reading of “Texas Night Before Christmas.” Contact 979-345-4656.
Christmas at the Brazos Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brazos Mall, 100 Highway 332, Lake Jackson between Hibbett Sports and Imagine Nails inside the Brazos Mall. Call 979-297-8002.
Christmas Musical “Candy Cane Lane: A Recipe for Life” : 6 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, 6114 Fifth Street, Danbury. Free, open to public. Call 979-922-8491.
Luncheon of Honor: 1 p.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave.. Free celebration of the life and legacy of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Grovey. Call Sandra at 979-709-1312.
Handel’s Messiah: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazosport Symphony Orchestra, Brazosport College Choirs and guest soloists present selections from Handel’s Messiah and traditional holiday music. $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and veterans and $16 for students and children. Call 979-265-7661.
Brazoria County Democrats U.S. Senate Candidate Forum: 2 to 4 p.m. Angleton West Annex, 451 N. Velasco, Angleton. Meet Royce West, Chris Bell, Sema Hernandez and Jack Daniel Foster. Call 713-906-2458.
Christmas on the Bayou: 6 to 10 p.m. at Capt. Mark’s Bastrop Marina, 4515 Trammel St., Freeport. Performance by Reverly, boat parade at dark, ugly sweater contest, Santa and more. Call 832-877-9242.
Sunday
Awards Party: Noon at Liquid Rides, 2602 FM 521, Brazoria. All boat parade participants and their crew, home decorating participants and San Bernard river residents invited. Visit and Christmas coloring contest.
Christmas mini musical: 6 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church sanctuary, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. The Children’s Choir will present “Angels Say What?!” Hear the story of the birth of Jesus from the angels’ perspective. Call 979-233-3602.
Christmas Tour of Homes: 2 to 5 p.m. at Angleton-area homes. Admission $20; tickets available in advance at the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce Office, 222 N. Velasco St., Angleton. Presented by BASF. Call 979-849-6443 or visit angletonchamber.org.
Christmas Musical “Candy Cane Lane: A Recipe for Life”: 6 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, 6114 Fifth St., Danbury. Free, open to public. Call 979-922-8491.
