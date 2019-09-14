Or ganizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza: 8 a.m. to noon today and Sept. 21 at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Watch hummers dart in and out of nectar-producing flowers or spy them sipping at feeders, bird-banding and more. Admission $4 adults, children 12 and younger free. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Brazoria County Latin Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St. Food, music, performances, ballet folklorico and more. Contact gaguirre@bchispanicchamber.com or letyjimenezler@elementsmassage.com to inquire about sponsorship and for performance options. Visit bchispanicchamber.net/
Surfside Police and EMS BBQ Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Barbecue plates by donation and a silent auction. Proceeds support the Surfside Police. Call 979-239-1151.
Shake, Rattle and Roll Show: 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Harmony, comedy and Hula Hoop show with ’50s and ’60s music. Reserved seats available. Call Tissie at 979-345-3335 or David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
SPCA hosting “Mega Doggie Day Out”: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. Goal is to get 50-plus shelter dogs out for an outing. Scavenger hunt and other fun events planned. Call 979-285-2340.
Chapter 33 Sons of the American Revolution Meeting: 11:30 a.m. at Bay Town Seafood at 816 S. Seventeenth St., West Columbia. Welcome six new members and award the Sons of the American Revolution Law Enforcement Commendation Medal and Heroism Medal to two members of Brazoria County law enforcement. Public welcome. Visit www.cradle txsar.org.
“The Miracle Worker”: 7:30 p.m. today and Sept. 20-21, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 22 at the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic story of Annie Sullivan and her deaf/blind student Helen Keller. Tickets available at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall food court parking lot, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley DeJesus at adejesus@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Lake Jackson Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place. Features locally grown and handmade foods, crafts and other items. Visit lakejacksonfarmersmarket.com.
Jones Creek Farmers Market : 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, 231 N. Gulf Prairie Road. Homegrown, handmade and homemade items. Prospective vendors should call 713-594-4768 or email jonescreekfarmers market@gmail.com.
Sunday
“The Miracle Worker”: 2:30 p.m. today and Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic story of Annie Sullivan and her deaf/blind student Helen Keller. Tickets available at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Words of Life Outreach Ministry 19th anniversary services: 3 p.m. at Words of Life Outreach Ministry at 1402 N. Avenue I, Freeport. Guest speaker Robert Lee Campbell from Rosenberg. Public welcome. Contact Mike at 979 201-6995.
Knights of Columbus Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Family Life Center on St. Michael’s Church campus at 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Receive a pair of “hero” socks and a free breakfast taco as well. Call 979-239-7200.
Bluegrass Sunday with Pet Rooster: 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church at 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. High-energy music at service. Contact the office at 979-297-6003.
16th Year Pastoral Appreciation Celebration: 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church at 146 S. 18th St. West Columbia. Celebrate Pastor C.E. Richardson Jr., co-pastor Angeline Richardson and family’s 16th-year pastoral appreciation service with guest speaker, Rev. Cephas Riggins of New Faith Ministries in Hempstead. At 3 p.m. Guest speaker Bishop C.E. Richardson Sr., Pastor of Calvary First Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, speaks at 3 p.m. Call 979-345-3865.
Monday
Round Dance Lessons: 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. No dance experience needed. Exercise both body and mind while having fun. $5 per lesson. Call Marilyn Waguespack 979-299-4455.
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel Meeting: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., boardroom of the Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 West Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Guest speaker Melanie Ward, True to Life Ministries. Call John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
Tuesday
Christian Women’s Connection “Fall Colors” luncheon: 11 a.m. fe llowship, 11:30 a.m. lunch at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Celebrate the change in seasons, create a DIY craft and get inspired by an encouraging message from Kathy Coleman. $15; RSVP by Monday. Call or text Kathy Nasse at 713-502-4526 or email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Brazosport Association of Retired School Personnel: 10 to 11 a.m., boardroom of the Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Guest speaker will be Melanie Ward of True to Life Ministries. Call John Bernzen at 979-235-7758.
BASF Planetarium Show: 6:30 p.m. lobby opens, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center For the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $5 teens and adults, $3 children 12 and younger. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Purchase tickets by calling 979-265-7661 or at bcfas.org.
Brazosport Rotary Club: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Cliff Robertson will discuss The Warriors Refuge in West Columbia, a veterans home and shelter for homeless, a safe place for the disabled and launching pad for those ready to start over. Visitors welcome. Lunch $10. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Wednesday
Tr ansp ortation and Infrastructure Summit: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Liberty Alumni Hall in the Alvin ISD Heritage Complex, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd. Speakers include Brazoria County Engineer Matt Hanks, Brandon Wade of the Gulf Coast Water Authority, Robert Benz of the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and Robert Garza, assistant vice chancellor of government relations at A&M. Tickets $50. RSVP to 979-848-0560 or gabew@eda-bc.com.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 12
12:19 p.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
12:50 p.m., 400 block of South Arcola Street, theft.
1:08 p.m., South Velasco Street/220, major accident.
1:47 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
3:06 p.m., 300 block of East Live Oak Street, criminal mischief.
4:40 p.m., 200 block of West Mulberry Street, major accident.
7:39 p.m., 300 block of West Henderson Road, criminal mischief.
8:18 p.m., South Velasco Street/220, major accident.
8:35 p.m., 220/Highway 288, reckless driving.
11:03 p.m., Cannan Drive/North Valderas Street, reckless driving.
11:18 p.m., South 288 Freeway/West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:23 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:38 p.m., 2700 block of Brazos Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
SEPTEMBER 13
1:19 a.m., 100 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
2:35 a.m., 100 block of South 35 Ramp, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SEPTEMBER 12
12:01 a.m., 100 block of Palm Drive, suspicious circumstance.
12:24 a.m., 8300 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
12:45 a.m., 5500 block of Rio Alamo Street, suspicious circumstance.
2:12 a.m., CR 185/Wickwillow Lane, suspicious person.
2:35 a.m., 2600 block of Smith Ranch Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:02 a.m., 10200 block of Broadway Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:22 a.m., 3000 block of CR 648-P, suspicious vehicle.
4:01 a.m., FM 521/CR 44, major accident.
5:52 a.m., 14600 block of Susie Lane, suspicious vehicle.
6:10 a.m., 100 block of CR 870-E, suspicious circumstance.
7:40 a.m., 100 block of Crows Nest Road, threats.
8:12 a.m., Highway 288/CR 45, minor accident.
9:17 a.m., 14000 block of Susie Lane, disturbance.
9:58 a.m., 12500 block of CR 283, weapons possession.
10:17 a.m., 7000 block of CR 400, aggravated assault.
10:28 a.m., 2900 block of Marble Falls Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:38 a.m., 2100 block of South Columbia Drive, disturbance.
11:46 a.m., CR 58/Oak Crest Parkway, hit and run.
12:14 p.m., 1000 CR 687, suspicious circumstance.
12:21 p.m., 2600 block of South 35 Bypass, theft.
12:29 p.m., 2200 block of CR 36, suspicious person.
1:12 p.m., 4600 block of CR 305, harassment.
1:13 p.m., Highway 288-B/CR 220, major accident.
1:25 p.m., 20800 block of CR 171, sexual assault.
1:54 p.m., 4400 block of CR 356, threats.
1:56 p.m., 11500 block of CR 257, fraud.
2:02 p.m., First block of Oak Drive, aggravated assault.
2:23 p.m., 24900 block of CR 25, trespassing.
2:52 p.m., 1300 block of Avenue I, disturbance.
2:52 p.m., 1300 block of Avenue I, aggravated assault.
3:20 p.m., 1100 block of South Downing Road, disturbance.
4:15 p.m., 3400 block of CR 310, suspicious person.
4:24 p.m., Highway 35/North Tenth Street, reckless driving.
4:53 p.m., 6100 block of CR 334, assault.
4:59 p.m., West Highway 332/FM 521, road rage.
5:06 p.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
5:52 p.m., 10500 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
5:56 p.m., 16300 block of FM 2004, criminal mischief.
6:26 p.m., Bailey Road/Moray Drive, minor accident.
7:25 p.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, minor accident.
7:39 p.m., 9000 block of CR 171, disturbance.
7:46 p.m., 100 block of CR 870-G, disturbance.
8:03 p.m., Savannah Bend Drive/Southern Orchard Lane, suspicious vehicle.
8:21 p.m., 29700 block of CR 25, suspicious circumstance.
8:41 p.m., Highway 35/CR 616, reckless driving.
9:46 p.m., 4500 block of CR 227, minor accident.
10:20 p.m., Highway 35/CR 191, suspicious circumstance.
10:27 p.m., 2900 block of Brigance Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:31 p.m., 100 block of Saltgrass Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 12
10:57 a.m., Shanks Street/Highway 332, accident.
12:13 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
12:54 p.m., 900 block of South Shanks Street, criminal trespassing.
1:26 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, theft.
2:06 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious vehicle.
5:14 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
5:17 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
8:38 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
8:45 p.m., 600 block of West Plantation Drive, disturbance.
9:26 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
SEPTEMBER 13
12:36 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, aggravated assault.
1:42 a.m., Brockman/Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:17 a.m., 600 block of South Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
3:21 a.m., 500 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious vehicle.
6:20 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
6:56 a.m., 200 block of Lexington Avenue, theft.
FREEPORT
SEPTEMBER 12
3:56 p.m., 1000 block of FM 1495, assault.
11:18 p.m., 500 block of North Gulf Boulevard, minor accident.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 12
5:37 a.m., 200 block of Indian Warrior Trail, disorderly conduct.
7:44 a.m., 200 block of Dogwood Street, disorderly conduct.
1:09 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, minor accident.
2:32 p.m., 50 block of Snowberry Court, counterfeit forgery.
4:25 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, major accident.
7:19 p.m., 400 block of Gardenia Street, disorderly conduct.
7:39 p.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
7:55 p.m., 3800 of Old Angleton Road, counterfeit forgery.
9:16 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:06 p.m., 100 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
10:29 p.m., 100 block of South Cedar Street, suspicious activity.
10:52 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:37 p.m., 200 block of Gardenia Street/Cypress Street, suspicious activity.
SEPTEMBER 13
12:33 a.m., 100 block of Blue Jay Court, suspicious activity.
1:50 a.m., 200 block of Crepe Myrtle Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
SEPTEMBER 12
10:03 a.m., Loggins Court, suspicious circumstance.
10:26 a.m., 1100 block of South Columbia, harassment.
1:38 p.m., 7700 block of CR 289, fire.
4:25 p.m., West Brazos Avenue, reckless driving.
8:48 p.m., 1100 block of East Brazos Avenue, reckless driving.
9:50 p.m., 100 block of West Bernard Street, suspicious person.
10:20 p.m., 1100 block of Dyson Road, suspicious vehicle.
SEPTEMBER 13
12:16 a.m., 500 block of Dance Drive, suspicious vehicle.
