Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria Chamber of Commerce Membership Appreciation Banquet: 6 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. dinner at Lloyd E. Thomas Gymnasium, 305 N. Nevada St., Brazoria. $35 tickets. Honoring man of the year, woman of the year and business of the year. Live and silent auctions. Call 979-708-6100.
Keep Pearland Beautiful Lecture Series: 7 to 8 p.m. at the Delores Fenwick Nature Center, 5750 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. Free. Robert Lonard will discuss native trees and shrubs of South Texas. Contact 281-489-2795 or visit www.mykpb.org.
16th Pre-Pastoral Appreciation Celebration: 7 p.m. today and Friday at First Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Celebrating Pastor C.E Richardson Jr., Angeline Richardson and family. Guest speakers: the Rev. Wesley Hicks of Ashwood Union Baptist in Ashwood tonight, the Rev. Marcus Lincoln of Second Baptist in Freeport on Friday. Call 979-345-3865.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church at 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Angleton ISD community forum: 6:30 p.m. at Frontier Elementary, 5200 Airline Road, Angleton. Discussion about the 2019 bond referendum; administrators will answer questions about junior high dance incident. Call 979-864-8038.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting: 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dow Texas Innovations Center at 332 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Contact Dana Lively at DLLively@dow.com or 979-238-3435, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Mark Chesnutt in Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Fewer than 20 tickets remain. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
“The Miracle Worker”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sept. 20-21, 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 22 at the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Classic story of Annie Sullivan and her deaf/blind student Helen Keller. Tickets available at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Brazosport Cares Mobile Pantry: 8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free fresh and canned foods; all welcome. First come, first served while supplies last. Bring reusable bags for food transport. Assistance available to apply for or renew SNAP, TANF (temporary assistance), Medicaid/CHIP and other resources. Call 979-964-4332 or 713-628-8991.
Let’s Dance!: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Angleton American Legion Hall at 1021 South Highway 288-B, Angleton. Live music by Lowell and Debi, large dance floor, seating and door prizes. Beer and wine at bar; bring own hard liquor. No smoking. $8 singles, $15 couples. Public welcome. Call 979-849-9774.
Soul Food Dinners: 11 a.m. at the First Missionary Baptist Church at 146 S. 18th St., West Columbia. Oxtail dinners $15, pork chop dinners $12. Delivery available. Contact Berdie Johnson at 713-819-0657 or Diane Scott at 979-292-5536 for orders.
Saturday
Xtreme Hummingbird Xtravaganza: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sept. 21 at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Watch hummers dart in and out of nectar-producing flowers or spy sipping at feeders, bird-banding and more. Admission $4 adults, children 12 and younger free. Call 979-480-0999 or visit gcbo.org.
Brazoria County Latin Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St. Food, music, performances, ballet folklorico and more. Contact gaguirre@bchispanicchamber.com or letyjimenezler@elementsmassage.com to inquire about sponsorship and for performance options. Visit bchispanicchamber.net/
Surfside Police and EMS fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway, Surfside Beach. Barbecue plates by donation and silent auction. Proceeds support the Surfside Beach first responders. Call 979-239-1151.
Shake, Rattle and Roll Show: 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Harmony, comedy and Hula Hoop show with 1950s and ’60s music. Reserved seats available. Tickets $17 advance, $20 at door. Call Tissie at 979-345-3335 or David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Mega Doggie Day Out: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. SPCA of Brazoria County hopes to get 50-plus shelter dogs out for an outing. Scavenger hunt and other fun events. Call 979-285-2340.
Chapter 33 Sons of the American Revolution: 11:30 a.m. at Baytown Seafood, 816 S. 17th St., West Columbia. Welcoming six new members and awarding Law Enforcement Commendation Medal and Heroism Medal to two members of Brazoria County law enforcement. Public welcome. Visit www.cradletxsar.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall food court parking lot, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley DeJesus at adejesus@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Lake Jackson Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place. Features locally grown and handmade foods, crafts and other items. Visit lakejacksonfarmers market.com.
Jones Creek Farmers Market : 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, 231 N. Gulf Prairie Road. Homegrown, handmade and homemade items. Prospective vendors should call 713-594-4768 or email jones creekfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday
Words of Life Outreach Ministry 19th anniversary services: 3 p.m. at Words of Life Outreach Ministry at 1402 N. Avenue I, Freeport. Guest speaker Robert Lee Campbell from Rosenberg. Public welcome. Contact Mike at 979 201-6995.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Family Life Center on St. Michael’s Church campus at 100 S. Oak Drive, Lake Jackson. Receive a pair of “hero” socks and a free breakfast taco. Call 979-239-7200.
Bluegrass Sunday with Pet Rooster: 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. High-energy music at service. Call the office at 979-297-6003.
