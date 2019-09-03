Orga nizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Single Adult Seniors Dinner and Fellowship: 6:30 p.m. at Chili’s, 100 E. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Call Linda at 979-292-9168.
Baby Bounce: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Topic is beards and mustaches. Call 979-415-2590.
Infant/toddler story time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 0 to 3. Focus on music and movement. Call 979-265-4582.
Tinker Tuesdays: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
One-on-one tech help: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood drive: 8 a.m. to noon at Dow Operations Freeport, 2301 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Contact Dana Lively at DLLively@dow.com or 979-238-3435, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 107 North Lazy Lane, Clute. FREE activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Elaine Knopp at 979-665-5588 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Wednesday
Genealogy club: 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Share experiences and tips. All welcome. Beginners and experienced researchers welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
Story time: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. For ages 0 to 5, but all welcome. Call 979-233-3622.
One-on-one tech help: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Assistance with computers and other devices by session. Register at front desk. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool story time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Topic is beards and mustaches. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool story time: 11 a.m. to noon at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Adult book club: Noon to 1 p.m. at Freeport Library, 410 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Baby bounce: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Yoga: 5 to 6 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Beginner yoga with videos. Call 979-922-1905.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Olin Corp. Freeport, 4239 E. Highway 332, Freeport. Contact Trixie McCall at tlmccall@olinbc.com or 979-238-9708, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Senior Citizen Game Day: 2:30 p.m. at The Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Hosted by Lake Jackson Seniors Commission. Bring snack to share. Contact 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Angleton American Legion Post 241 meeting: 7 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Meetings are the first Thursday of the month. Call Jan Smith at 979-299-4440.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group can help with better health and weight loss. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Learn to knit and crochet. Call 979-415-2590.
Seniors Domino Game Night: 5:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Light refreshments, bring snack to share. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport Meeting: 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Call Margaret McMahan at 979-230-9564.
Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Support Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gathering Place Main Office, 200 E. Mulberry St., Angleton. For caregivers whose loved ones were diagnosed with dementia prior to age 65. Call 979-236-5393.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Free. Call Pat Williams at 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Mini Musicians: 10 to 11 a.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Toddler story time: 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Topic is beards and mustaches. Call 979-415-2590.
Preschool story time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. For ages 3 to 6. Music, stories, activities and crafts. Call 979-265-4582.
First Thursday book club: 4 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Master garden with Mike: 6 to 7 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Friday
Mosaic Workshop “Birds of a Feather”: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazosport Art League 400 College Boulevard, Clute. Register at www.bcfas.org “tickets & events”. Contact Judy Vera 979-849-5649.
Brazoria Country Retired Teachers Association Meeting: 11:15 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 County Road 300-G, West Columbia. The program will be a legislative update presented by Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Senator Joan Huffman represented by Gloria Milsap. Contact Bev Wilson at bevwilsonbaw@hotmail.com or 817-223-1224.
