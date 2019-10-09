Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Becoming a Master Gardner: 7 to 8 p.m at the Delores Fenwick Nature Center, 5750 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. Become a volunteer who makes a positive contribution through gardening. Presented by Brazoria County Master Gardeners. Call 281-489-2795 or visit www.mykpb.org.
Senior Citizen Games Day: 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
State Fair Exhibit: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar S., Angleton. Featuring Arthur Grace’s photographic odyssey through fairs in 10 states. Exhibit continues through Nov. 8. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Lake Jackson Garden Club meeting: 9:30 a.m. in the meeting room of the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St. Stephen Brueggerhoff, Brazoria County Horticulture Extension agent, will present a program on “Fabulous Figs.” Public welcome. Email lakejacksongardenclubtx@gmail.com.
Free Farmers Market: 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1019 W. Sixth St., Freeport. Free, fresh, healthy foods for the community. All welcome; no income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Thursday
What’s Happening on Capitol Hill: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Tickets $30, $35 invoiced. Table sponsors $350, major sponsors $500. Register at angletonchamber.org or call Michele at the chamber at 979-849-6443.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Archaeology Series: 6:30 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. William Moore shares the first guidebook on calabooses and other forgotten jails still in existence in Texas. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Supporting Your LGBT+ Child: 4 to 7 p.m. at Dow Diamond Center, 270 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson. Public event celebrating National Coming Out Day. The event will focus on what to do when your child is LGBTQ+ and how to support them. Hosted by Dow Texas Operations.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
“Happy Birthday, Wanda June”: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Oct. 17-19 at The Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. The story of hunter Harold Ryan, who returns from years lost in the Amazon forests to find his wife having moved on and American culture having radically changed. Presented by the college drama department. Call 979-230-3271.
Friday
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Hall of Exhibits, CDJR Building and Country Store, opening ceremony petting zoo, carnival, CPRA Rodeo Finals, Mutton Bustin, 4H and FFA Calf Scramble, Little Mr. and Miss, Fair Mom, concert by Steve Wariner and Josh Ward. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazosport Symphony League Membership Coffee: 10 a.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Learn what musical offerings are to be presented by the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra. Contact emjtanner@hotmail.com.
Pumpkin unloading: 4 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Volunteers needed to help set up the pumpkin patch. Refreshments, fun and fellowship. All ages welcome. Call 979-297-2013.
Free Farmers Market: 8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free, fresh, healthy foods for the community. All welcome; no income requirements. Hosted by Brazosport Cares. Call 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Barrow Elementary School, 112 Gaines St., Brazoria. Contact Annette Martinez at 979-799-1700 or annette.martinez@cbisd.com or make and appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 1 to 7 p.m. at donor coach bus at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley DeJesus at adejesus@centennialrec.com or 979-297-8002, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
Brazoria County Fair Parade: 10 a.m. from Highway 288-B and Tigner Street, down North Velasco Street, turning left on East Mulberry Street (Highway 35) and ending in the 2300 block of Highway 35. Marching bands, emergency vehicles, floats by businesses and nonprofit organizations. Parade watchers can line up anywhere along the route. Visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Parade, concessions, Hall of Exhibits, carnival, petting zoo, tricycle races, CPRA Rodeo finals, Mutton Bustin’, 4-H and FFA calf scramble, Fair Queen coronation, concert by Travis Tritt and Wayne Toups. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
18th annual Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Plates $10, dine in or take out. Live DJ, Kid’s Zone and silent auction. Live auction at 1 p.m. Presented by First United Methodist Church. Call 979-233-3602.
Surfside Beach Nature Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Surfside Bird and Butterfly Trail, 418 Parkview, Surfside Beach. Guided nature and bird walks, kids activities and crafts, booths, giveaways and more. Free; all ages welcome. Call Michelle Booth at 832-434-4529.
Christ Lutheran Church Annual Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Pumpkins for purchase; prices vary by size. Free admission; families welcome to take photos. Call 979-297-2013.
Garage Sale and Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unity Church of Christianity, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Clothing, toys, household items and more. Call 979-230-6842.
Blast From The Past: 4 to 11 p.m. at 1800 Downing Road, Angleton. 5 p.m. chicken-fried steak dinners in The Pavilion; 7:30 p.m. sock hop in old gym with live music by alumni band Psychedelic Seniors. $15 dinner; $15 entertainment. Sponsored by Angleton Alumni Association. Call Sammy Alsobrook at 979-292-6312.
Hotel California with Brazosport Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Sold out. Call 979-230-3156 or visit www.brazosport.edu/clarion.
Sunday
Mims Community Cemetery 46th annual Memorial Day Service: 3 p.m. at the Zion Temple A.M.E Church, 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. Guest speaker the Rev. Michael Johnson of White Oak Baptist Church. Yearly cemetery dues for upkeep and maintenance $30 per family. Call 979-798-8776 or 979-798-7105.
Brazoria County Fair: Gates open 9 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free Admission Day and Food Pantry night. Twirling contest, concessions, Hall of Exhibits, Student Art Auction, carnival, petting zoo, CPRA Rodeo finals, Mutton Bustin’, 4-H and FFA calf scramble, youth talent, concert by Whiskey Daniels Band. Tickets and full schedule available at brazoriacountyfair.com.
