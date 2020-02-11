Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Sweeny Community Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road, Sweeny. A sale features books, audio books and materials withdrawn from the collections of the twelve branches throughout the county. $1 or less. Proceeds benefit Sweeny Library. Cash and check are accepted. Call 979-548-2567.
Square Dance Lessons: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. $10 a lesson. Teens, adults, singles and couples welcome. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Call Melody at 979-665-7767, email ljpromenaders@gmail.com or visit Lake Jackson Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Tea and Talk: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. For ages 55 and older. Free event. Fire, intruders, smoke and carbon monoxide safety. Call 979-849-4364.
Green Garden Series: 6 p.m. at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Free lecture open to public. Must register in advance. Presented by AgriLife Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff. Call Jean Goodwin at 979-864-1558.
The Fate of the Betelgeuse Star: 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. show begins at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Learn about this famous star and its future. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: Noon to 4 p.m. at Adult Education Center, 2246 Washington St., Pearland. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
NeedleCrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Card-Making: 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Blood Drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chamberlain College of Nursing in Pearland, 12000 Shadow Creek Parkway, Pearland. Give blood, save lives. Call Dinorah Alarcon at 832-664-7000.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Broad St., Brazoria. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Wednesday
Columbia Lakes Ladies Association Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rustic Hall, 180 Freeman Blvd., West Columbia. Mardi Gras themed with catering by White Apron. All women welcome. Call Susie Downs at 979-236-3260.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dow Operations, 2301 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Give blood, save lives. Call Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 1 to 5 p.m. at First National Bank, 122 West Way, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Call Maria Philpot at 979-297-4012 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 12 to 4 p.m. at Adult Education Center, 2246 Washington St., Pearland. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2227 N. Downing St., Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Lake Jackson Garden Club Meeting: 9:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St., Clute. Master Gardener Mike Curl will present a special program. Open to public. Visit lakejacksongarden clubtx@gmail.com.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pearland ISD, 1928 Main St., Pearland. Give blood, save lives. Call Victoria Trevino at 281-485-3203 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
AARP Tax-Aide: 1 to 5 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Thursday
Candidate forum: 6 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free and open to public. Engage with candidates running for office. Hosted by Brazosport ISD and Raise Your Hand Texas. Call 979-730-7000.
Meet the Candidates Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Candidates for Brazoria County sheriff and Texas House District 25 will speak. Sponsored by Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce. $25 at door, $30 if invoices, $300 table sponsor. Call 979-849-6443 or visit www.angleton chamber.org.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA): 3 to 7 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. Call 979-849-9402.
Meet Marc Grossberg: 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Meet the Houston lawyer and author and discuss his new book. Refreshments included. Call 281-824-5917.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dow TXINN Center, 332 East Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Call Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Gluten-free Valentines: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the UTMB Health Angleton Danbury campus Professional Building, 146 E. Hospital Drive, Angleton. Hosted by the Gluten Intolerance Group of the Gulf Coast. Call 979-709-8780.
AARP Tax-Aide: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Volunteers help prepare and file income tax returns for low- to moderate-income taxpayers. Bring Social Security cards and all income information, including last year’s return if available. Free. Call 979-341-9322.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer at 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Friday
Valentine Mason Jars: 4 to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. For ages 12 to 18. Make your own Valentine mason jar. Call 979-798-2372.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at United Way of Brazoria County, 4005 Technology Road, Suite 1020, Angleton. For Brazoria County residents. Free tax help for those who generally make $55,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance. By appointment only. Call 979-849-9402.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Give blood, save lives. Call Ashley DeJesus at 979-297-8002 or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Danbury High School, 5611 Panther Drive, Danbury. Give blood, save lives. Call Patty Bowles at 979-922-1226 or make an appointment at giveblood.org..
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 451 N. Velasco, Angleton. Give blood, save lives. Call Arthur Velasquez at 281-756-1575 or make an appointment at giveblood.org..
Saturday
“Respiratory Relief” class of Edgar Cayce: 2 to 4 p.m. at Unity Church of Christianity Brazosport, 507 S. Brooks St., Brazoria. Readings given by Ed Jamail. Call 979-239-8286.
Jack Harvell Mass CPR Class: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Must be 13 or older. Registration required. $20 for book, completion card and class. Contact Sheri at 979-285-1258 or sheri.beeson@brhstx.org.
Daddy-Daughter Sock Hop: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at River Place, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane, Freeport. Dress the era. $25 for dad and daughter; $10 for additional daughter. Hosted by Freeport Historical Museum. Call 979-233-0066.
Urban Orchard Series: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Environmental Education Station, 583 Hospital Drive, Angleton. Lecture will offer information on growing and improving your orchard. Cost is $20. Register online at brazoria.agrilife.org/
Seventh annual Texas History Symposium: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, East Columbia. Meal with guest speakers Wade Dillion, artist; Lora-Marie Bernard, author; and Mark Osborne, historian. $20 per ticket. Sponsored by West Columbia Order of Eastern Star. Call 979-285-5949.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.