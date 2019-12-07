Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
9th annual Natalie Woolsey Toy Drive: 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. Live and silent auctions, food, washer tournaments, local performances, gun raffle and more. Proceeds will purchase toys, clothes and more for Brazoria County children. Call Josie at 979-487-9354.
63rd annual Living Nativity: 7 and 7:30 p.m. today and Sunday at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. A live production of the story of the birth of our Savior, Jesus. Free warm beverages and cookies after performances. Free. Call 979-297-6003.
Ladies’ Bunko Night Christmas Edition: 6 to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St. Brazoria. Fun night of playing bunko, prizes and more. Soup and salad included. Free; for seventh-grade ladies and up. Call 979-798-2340.
11th annual Heart of Christmas: 6 to 9 p.m. around the Brazoria County Courthouse in Downtown Angleton. Free; includes a lighted parade, pictures with Santa, Elsa and Olaf, rides for the kids and more. Hosted by Angleton Parks and Recreation. Call 979-849-4364.
3rd annual Sugarplum Market: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazoria American Legion Hall, 203 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Vendors, silent auctions, Santa, elves and a Sugarplum Market Fairy. Chicken spaghetti plates $10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 979-299-0597.
Christmas in the Park: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at A.M. “Chick” Anderson Park, 108 Pecan St., Sweeny. Featuring Little Town of Bethlehem with a live nativity. Call the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce at 979-548-3249.
“Christmas Belles”: 7:30 p.m. today, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Church Christmas program about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Director: Becky Gore-LaRoche; Assistant Director Mason Rod. Tickets $22 adults, $16 students. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/center-stages.
37th annual Christmas in the Park: 5 to 9 p.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Arts and crafts, vendors, performances and more. Free admission. Movie shown at 7:30 p.m. Call 979-265-8392.
Surfside Beach Holiday Home Tour: Noon to 7 p.m. Walk-through tour of rental homes. Prizes available. Visit www.surfsideTX.org for information.
Christmas with the Fishes: 1 to 3 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Diving show, letter-writing station and more. Donate to local food pantry and receive free Christmas ornament. Free admission. Call 979-292-0100.
Light Up the First Capitol: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St., West Columbia. Craft and food vendors, entertainment, Santa, Mrs. Claus, cookie contest, moonwalks, games, caroling and more. Call the West Columbia Chamber at 979-345-3921.
Cookies with Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gulf Coast Auto Park, 1901 FM 523, Angleton. Visit with Santa, write letters to Santa, decorate cookies. Free. Call 979-849-6443.
Free Breakfast With Santa: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Free pancakes with sausage, crafts for all ages, story time and photos will be available. Giving away new/gently used winter coats for all ages. Call 979-297-3049.
Letters to Santa: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Brazoria County Historical Museum at 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Children who drop off or write letters to Santa at the museum through Dec. 16 will receive a response for free. Call 979-864-1208.
Island of Lights: 6 to 11 p.m. daily throughout Surfside Beach. Driving tour of outdoor holiday decorations. Visit www.facebook.com/visitsurfsidebeachtx or surfsidetx.org for details.
Holiday Home Tour: Noon to 6 p.m. along Surfside Beach. Decorated rental beach houses, refreshments, prizes and more. Participating homes list and more information available at www.SurfsideTX.org or on our Facebook page.
Annual Christmas Cantata: 6 p.m. at First United Missionary Baptist Church, 324 S. Ave. G, Freeport. Call 979-239-3999.
Warrior’s Refuge Grand Opening: 11:30 a.m. at 212 N. 14th St., West Columbia. The Warrior’s Refuge is a veterans homeless shelter, and counseling and resource center. Live and silent auctions, raffle, face painting, food and more. Call 903-262-7613.
Blood drive: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson/Kawasaki, 1350 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Contact Howard Goe at hgoe@goecycles or 979-849-3681, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Holiday Crafting: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Create fun holiday crafts with the family. Call 979-798-2372.
FFA fundraiser: 6 to 10 p.m. at VFW Post 8551, 2001 FM 1459, Sweeny. Fried fish and shrimp dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles, live music by Cole Degges and more. Meal tickets are $15. Benefits the Sweeny FFA Alumni Association. Call Susan at 979-482-3649.
Christmas Brunch: 10:30 a.m. to noon at Munson County Park, 41875 Highway 288, Angleton. Public invited to attend brunch, membership meeting and biennial installation of officers officiated by the honorable Judge Lori Rickert County Court-at-Law No. 4. Hosted by Angleton and Brazosport Republican Women. Call 979-864-0132.
2nd Central Market Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Elementary, 429 E. Locust St., Angleton. Vendors, food, kids activities and more. Hosted by Central Elementary PTO. Will work around the weather. Call 979-864-8004.
BASF Dog Park Paw-ty: 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation, 91 Lake Road. Grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Call 979-297-4533.
Breakfast with Santa: 8 a.m. at West Columbia Volunteer Fire Department, 314 E. Clay Street, West Columbia. $7 for adults, $5 for kids. Includes pancake breakfast, picture with Santa and a fire-truck ride. Tickets sold at Clip R Curl, Lady Bug Gifts and Madeline’s. Call 979-239-7735.
Sunday
Brazosport Chamber Holiday Tour of Homes: 1 to 5 p.m. at Brazosport-area homes. Tickets $20 available at the chamb er office or at participating homes. Call 979-285-2501 or visit brazosport.org.
Freeport Christmas Story Market: 1 to 8 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave, Freeport. Food, craft vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Call 979-233-0066.
Christmas mini-musical: 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. The Chancel Choir will present “Christmas, the Story that Never Grows Old” by Dave Clark, a mix of new Christmas songs and traditional carols. Call 979-233-3602.
4th annual Brazosport Worship Choir Christmas Concert: 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Traditional and contemporary choral music, solos, ensembles and audience participation. Free. An offering will be received at the conclusion. Call 979-297-2496.
Goe Harley-Davidson 37th Annual Toy Run: Registration at noon, kickstands up 1:30 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Ride to Freeport Municipal Park, where chili will be served. Unwrapped toy or donation to Salvation Army required to ride. Call Howard or Susan at 979-849-3681.
Grand Market at the Brazos: Noon to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Drawings, giveaways, shopping, food and more. Located inside. Call 979-297-8001.
Appreciation Service: 3 p.m. at Trinity Worship and Outreach, 312 W. Bernard St., West Columbia. Celebrating Pastor Anthony J. and Lady LaTile Hall. Open to public. Special guest Pastor Theola Allison of Mt. Pilgrim First Baptist Church in Sweeny. Call 979-345-7775.
Feast Day Fiesta: 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 310 N. McKinney St., Sweeny. Open to public. Reception will follow Mass. Call 979-548-2020.
Brazoswood mattress fundraiser: Noon to 6 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Name brands priced up to 50 percent off retail. Adjustable bases, massage chairs, pillows, protectors, sheets and frames available. Profits go to the school band and color guard. Call 979-730-7300.
Jingle and Mingle: 4 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Chili with fixings, hot coco a and s’mores, cookie decorating, carols, Santa and more. Call 979-849-6305.
Monday
Brazosport College Wind Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Directed by Richard Birk. Performance will include many well-known holiday favorites. Call 979-230-3658
“Nunsense” auditions: 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at The Dow Arena Theatre in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Looking for five adult women of any ethnicity. Backstage and technical crew members needed. Call “Nunsense” director Craig Fritz at 281-979-3158 or 979-265-7661.
6th annual Christmas Party and Open House: 5 to 7 p.m. at Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport terminal, 8000 Airport Way, Angleton. Refreshments include corn chowder, chili, finger foods and desserts. Call 979-849-5755.
Holiday Food Fair: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Open to the public. Free. Stock up for the holidays. Sponsored by the Office of Student Life, Brazosport Cares and the Food Bank. Hosted in the blue parking lot. Call 979-230-3000.
Tuesday
Christmas Square Dance Party with Santa: 7:30 p.m. at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus St., Lake Jackson. Finger foods and desserts. Hosted by Lake Jackson Promenaders. Contact Melody at 979-665-7767 or LJpromenaders@gmail.com, or visit Promenaders’ Facebook page.
Cookies with Santa: 10 a.m. at Gibraltar Senior Apartment Homes, 201 Verde Drive, Clute. Free; everyone welcome. Call Dolores at 979-665-5851.
